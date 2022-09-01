Marks Prime: Enhancing a Legacy

“Marks has always had a very domestic-heavy wine list that does have a lot of trophies on it,” said Mink, an oenophile such that he is quite the sommelier for restaurant patrons. “But we’ve brought in a very diverse wine list with some nice, older bordeauxes, burgundies, Italian Brunellos; more pinot noirs and chardonnays. We’re going to have the trophies still, but we’re painting a much broader picture. We’re going to make a worldly wine menu that has more options on it.”

The exciting changes taking place regarding fish and wine options are one thing, but inevitably Mark’s Prime will be judged on its service and its steak, the former being polished to friendly precision and the latter bolstering upon its already solid reputation. As far as the service is concerned, Mink is sold on the premise that those who walk through the door are not necessarily clients or patrons, but guests in their home. As guests, one is not merely treated to a meal, but an experience that comes in the form of an elegant atmosphere, friendly and knowledgeable wait staff, highest quality food and presentation.

In the end, though, it comes down mainly to the quality of the steaks, which Mink and Gulling are both certain is at a level untouched by any other local steakhouse. Steaks are butchered in-house and only the highest-quality beef makes it to the table. Chef Randal White even admits that “we do turn down steaks of our own that we won’t serve… we have certain weight limits we have to hit so our quality level is pretty high.”

When the best prime beef is served, seasoning need only be subtle and Chef Randal takes that approach. He is proud to note that he relies solely on olive oil, kosher salt, and Tellicherry black pepper. Like the changes at Mark’s Prime, the seasoning is subtle because that is all that is needed to enhance what is already great.

“Many of our guests, they ask, ‘what is the seasoning?’ and they are surprised when we tell them,” Gulling said. “The key is the wood fired grill. That imparts a flavor and a seasoning to the steak you can’t get any other way.”

New ownership and management of a restaurant often creates a buzz about drastic changes in store. At Mark’s Prime, which has built a reputation on elegance and high-quality selections, the subtle approach has been the best approach. Enhancing what is great and fine-tuning the rest is maintaining its status as the anchor of the downtown restaurant scene.

“Changing isn’t ‘fixing,’ it’s ‘enhancing,’” according to Gulling. “Subtle changes are all that are needed for a place like this that has a legacy.”