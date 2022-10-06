Manning the Graveyard Shift

Sleep cycles and social disconnect

The spookiness or potential dangers aside, workers of the graveyard shift face mainly the issues of unconventional sleep cycles and a lifestyle that hinders significant social interaction. To work the flip side of the time clock means either owning the night owl gene or simply grasping the best available work option. Either way, the advantages of working a graveyard shift may ultimately outweigh the disadvantages.

Those disadvantages seem mostly to center around a major adjustment to sleeping habits.

“My first graveyard shift was the absolute worst,” Williams said. “I was not prepared for it. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got this – I usually stay up to 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning anyway – this is nothing. I get halfway through the shift and I almost pass out; I’m ready to go night-night.”

Williams has since adjusted, but she is a newbie compared to Forde, who has worked the graveyard shift for 20 years, at AutoZone now and for Cheney Brothers before that. In those 20 years, Forde has enjoyed a successful marriage and raised a family of four children, the youngest now age 23. He started the graveyard shift not out of some innate desire to do so, but because the money was good. He and his wife made the necessary adjustments and the formula has paid dividends.

“It started because my wife was working days and we were raising kids,” Forde said. “It was easier for us, for one to have a job during the day time and the other to have a job at night, so there was always somebody with the kids.

“I started out on nights as a selector because it paid so much. I was averaging almost $40 an hour selecting pieces at Cheney Brothers.”

One does not remain on the graveyard shift for 20 years without experiencing some benefits. Sure, the money was good and there were familial advantages as well, but other aspects gave the night shift strong appeal.

“Basically, you’re almost in charge of everything because there’s no upper management there on your shift,” Forde said. “You have pretty much the full reign. It’s a little bit less stress on you because you don’t have as many people giving you advice on what to do and changing up stuff.”

Then there is the commute, which Forde says is far more relaxing than that experienced by the rush-hour traffic crowd. In all his years, he has not had to sit still in traffic waiting for a light to change. On his way home, he gets to witness the early commuters begin their battle coming from the opposite direction.

At the hotel in the middle of the night, matters are quiet, perhaps too quiet, according to Williams.

“There’s very little interaction with people,” Williams said. “I am a people person and I love interaction. I was originally hired for night audit because that was all they were originally hiring for – you got to get in where you fit in.

“If you’re a people person and like to be active all day, the night audit is not for you. If you prefer a nice, smooth, quiet and easy slow-down shift at work then night audit is for you. It’s the most relaxed shift and it’s repetitive. If I could change anything, it would be more people coming in.”

The social disconnect for now does not worry Russo, but he understands the future will likely dictate a change in his shift. As a young single who likes to play golf with his buddies on off-days, caring for a family does not enter the equation. But he knows that his life will ultimately take him in another direction, and when it does, that could mean the end to the graveyard shift.

“I do worry about my social life – I’m a social guy,” Russo said. “I like to have friends and I think it’s super important for a cop to have a life outside work. So, it gets tough.

“I think that will all change once I start a family and there’s another person in the picture or I have kids. I think I’ve got a few more years in me on the night shift until I think about going to days.”

For a young man, the night shift has presented Russo with some opportunity for levity the way working the day shift likely would not. One dark early morning when on patrol at Six Gun Plaza, he noticed a shadowy figure standing in the parking lot behind one of the buildings.

“I was a little freaked out because he wasn’t moving,” Russo said. He flashed his bright lights onto the figure, only to realize it was just a mannequin, settling his heart and bringing some laughter. It also sparked an idea in his head.

“I took the mannequin and snuck it in the back of another buddy’s patrol car.”

Now, it was time for another officer to get that jolt of adrenaline, only to come down in a chuckle of self-awareness.

“There’re definitely some spooky things we run upon that the everyday person does not get to see while they’re sleeping,” Russo said.

When pondering the graveyard shift, most people think of a loner toiling away in a cacophonous warehouse or empty lobby, and though this may be true, it does not tell the whole story. Life still hums, even for the balanced and reasonable, at hours designated for repose. We call it the “graveyard shift” and the irony is that as much life abounds as during the day, only shrouded in such a caliginous air.

In the end, the graveyard shift cannot be pinned down to its singular metaphor – it encapsulates a multitude of concepts. In the graveyard shift, there is not simply darkness and quiet, there exists laughter and boredom, fear and excitement, solitude and sleep deprivation. Mainly, the graveyard shift keeps the world open while the rest of us shut down. And for that, the graveyard shift has earned all our gratitude.