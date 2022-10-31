Competition and Conservation in Crystal River

A cloudless, azure sky upstaged only by the crisp moderate temperatures greeted the anglers on a chamber of commerce Saturday morning. On land, such a placid scene belied what the Gulf of Mexico had in store: double digit winds and choppy seas that bring regret to even the veteran mariner. The recent 7th Annual Plantation Redfish Classic in Crystal River would go on, anglers undaunted in their pursuit of a prize-winning haul.

For those casting toward the mangroves, only the tides and shallows would warrant any consternation. But for those headed to deeper water in search of grouper, the negotiation of swells and whitecaps would not be for the faint of heart.

“Those guys aren’t scared, that’s for sure,” said Kayla Livingston, one of three tournament directors along with Paul Cross and John Spann. Their event has quickly turned into one of the go-to tournaments for fishermen in Crystal River and the surrounding areas, including Levy and Marion counties.

The third weekend of October now belongs to the Plantation Redfish Classic and at the 2022 version, choppy waters couldn’t keep Garrett Norris’ team from hauling in the grouper division’s winning 23.5 pounder. As the 4 p.m. deadline approached, Norris steered his boat toward the weigh-in area, where Blake Schidler’s team was currently on top with an 18.22 pounder.

Murmurs could be heard throughout the gathering: “I wonder what he has?” and “Do they have enough time?”

Four large grouper were tossed into a bin, but the biggest was raced to the officials’ table where the moment of anticipation had arrived. The last fish of the day to be weighed would be the largest of the day. That drama capped a day of competition that has helped make this tournament the treasure it is.

“This isn’t just a fishing tournament, it’s an event,” said Cross, who believes the growing popularity of the tournament will result in bigger payouts at future events and possibly expansion into two days of competition.

Whatever the future holds, the present could not be much better, with 54 teams and 160 anglers and an ever-growing list of sponsors who are eager to be part of what is now a traditional happening at the Plantation Resort.

This year, $20,000 was raised that went directly to scholarships for area youths attending either college or vocational schools. In addition, the tournament raised $2,500 for the Florida Disaster Relief Fund to help victims of Hurricane Ian in the southwest part of the state. The main objective may be to raise money for worthy causes, but the competition and coinciding conservation efforts are hallmarks of the event. As a “live” fishing tournament, redfish must be living when they are brought to the weigh-in area and once winners are known, those fish are released back to the water where they will continue to spawn and maintain a thriving population. Such efforts are lost at many tournaments.

For Randy Hodges and Mitch Roe, keeping their biggest fish alive was the difference in winning and losing. The efforts made at catching their biggest red would only be surpassed by their efforts to keep that fish alive the rest of the day.

“Our (biggest) fish wanted to belly-up on us,” said Hodges, who recently retired from Duke Energy. “We kept moving him around, reviving him. Mitch put some G Juice in the live well… and he rejuvenated. We watched him for two or three hours and he was fine.”

The G Juice, a livewell treatment and fish care formula, was provided to all anglers by the Coastal Conservation Association and may be a big reason why over 40 redfish were returned back to the water alive and healthy. The formula enabled Hodges and Roe to hit a winning 13 pounds, taking the redfish division and the $3,000 cash prize.

Things started out slowly for the winners, but around 11:30 a.m. they decided to head to what Hodges calls Roe’s “Fourth-and-20” spot. That’s where fortunes turned and they landed the big one.

“I call it Thanksgiving Creek and it paid off,” said Roe, a Citrus County employee who runs a charter on these waters and also has no problems giving up the GPS coordinates if he had them. “I couldn’t even tell you the GPS coordinates; just come on the boat and I’ll take you right there.”