Bridging the Gap: Children’s Charity Classic

The United Way of Marion County (UWMC) has embarked on a bold initiative to address the pressing issue of childhood poverty in our community, where a staggering 31.3% of children live in difficult circumstances, reports the U.S. Census Bureau. This innovative approach is vital, as research indicates that the cycle of poverty does not break on its own; 84% of persistently poor children remain trapped in these conditions.

Growing up in poverty is linked to a range of negative outcomes, including poor academic performance, lower graduation rates, financial instability, domestic abuse, addiction, mental health challenges, and the perpetuation of generational poverty.

UWMC’s vision culminated in creating the Children’s Charity Classic (CCC), a groundbreaking equestrian event that showcases the thrill of horse jumping and benefits 10 local children’s charities. The event, scheduled for Feb. 21, at HITS Post Time Farm is free but early registration at uwmc.org is encouraged as tickets are limited. A $10 cash parking donation is suggested.

When Peter Englehart, president and chief executive officer of HITS Post Time Farm, learned about UWMC’s idea to combine equestrian sports with philanthropy, he eagerly embraced the opportunity.

“This is different. It touches a lot of buttons. You put this idea into a blender and shake it up. It’s an event that people can support, and I believe it will grow in stature,” he said.

Englehart recognized the uniqueness of the Children’s Charity Classic, which supports Arnette House, the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, the Early Learning Coalition, Episcopal Children’s Services, Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, the Pearl Project, SMA Healthcare, and United Way’s internal programs – Community Partnership Schools, Strong Families and ReadingPals.

Englehart loved focusing on innovative solutions and collaborating with multiple organizations instead of focusing on benefiting a single organization.

The picturesque backdrop of HITS Post Time Farm, with its majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss, sets the stage for this magical event. The riders will don costumes that bring to life their chosen characters, with capes fluttering in the breeze for Harry Potter, oversized hats and whimsical attire for the Cat in the Hat, enchanting dresses reminiscent of Mary Poppins, and a rustic charm for the farmers in Charlotte’s Web, creating a colorful tapestry of beloved storybook figures. Other represented books include Curious George, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Where the Wild Things Are, Pippi Longstocking, and Peter Pan and Wendy. Attendees should feel free to come in costumes, too.

Among those charities benefitting from the CCC is SMA Healthcare, recognized for its innovative approach to keeping mothers and their children together while undergoing substance abuse treatment. SMA’s program addresses a critical gap and will be the first of its kind in Marion County, notes SMA VP of Marion County Services Robin Lanier.

SMA tackled the barrier that mothers struggling with substance abuse disorders fear of being separated from their children. Lanier said the Marion County program is modeled after SMA’s Flagler County program, which has a successful track record.

Leticia Tennant, who graduated 16 years ago from the Flagler program and now serves as an assistant director for Women Assisting Recovering Mothers, knows this well. She experienced the heartache of having her children removed from her care due to addiction. She was pregnant with her third child and faced the looming risk of losing custody once again when she discovered SMA’s Flagler County facility, which allowed mothers to go to treatment and keep their children. Leticia was determined to change the course of her life and secure a stable future for her children. This courageous decision had a ripple effect, transformed her life, and positively impacted her children’s lives.

“Now, 16 years later, I can see how the community has benefited,” Leticia said. “As a young mother, I only knew chaos. I didn’t have to worry about being raped or what I was going to do when I entered the program. It has caused my life and my children’s lives to be transformed.”

Before entering the program, she faced a harsh reality filled with fear, addiction, domestic violence and instability. While in the program, Leticia not only overcame her addiction but also learned how to parent.

“I was shown a lifestyle that I didn’t even know existed,” she said. “It was a way of life I wanted to live but had never been exposed to. I could focus on my baby without distractions and not worry about my safety.”

When Alan Keesee, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and board chair of UWMC, heard about the CCC, he knew this was a key partnership that his organization needed to be connected to and signed on as the Grand Prix Society sponsor.

“Our children truly are our future, and we look forward to bringing even more awareness through this event to the great local organizations driving change for our kids,” Keesee said.

Englehart reflected on the event’s significance, emphasizing the importance of community support and collaboration: “We want to give back to the children. This first-time event is extra exciting because it allows creativity to manifest itself in many ways. It’s a great opportunity to be a pioneer and launch something that pulls on the heartstrings of us all.”