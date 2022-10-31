Autumn Ambiance

Add other seasonal objects such as small turkeys, pumpkins, leaves, pine cones, gourds, fall sprigs or acorns around the main centerpiece. You can also add a fall garland atop a runner or to your chandelier if you like to be extra like me.

Add ambient lighting such as the antique candlesticks shown, tea lights scattered throughout or small votive candles in glass jars. Not only does this add warmth, but a little extra scent, too.

Use ribbon! Tie silk ribbon in a fall hue to chair backs as shown. A small wreath or candle ring looks charming as well and adds such whimsy to your guests’ seat. Incorporate the ribbon to your candlesticks or garland to tie it all together. (Pun intended!)

Design a chair skirt. Here, I used old curtain tops to tie to the backs of my chairs. I try to salvage pretty things I don’t need anymore and make the most of them.

Layer place settings. Build your guest’s place settings by starting with a charger (Tuesday Morning and Hobby Lobby have great ones) and then a neutral dinner plate. Add an autumn-hued salad or bread plate (don’t be afraid to mix and match like I did!) and then add a pretty cloth napkin and napkin ring. Save on the expense by thrifting. My amber glass plates are all thrifted and add a warm vintage vibe.

Most of all, do what you love.

Your home is a reflection of your life and your family, who you are and what you love. Home matters and making it special for those you love is always worth the extra time and effort. Do what you can and have fun while designing. It’s one of the most rewarding art forms because of its functionality. And when you’re around your beautifully set table gobbling up your turkey and mashed potatoes, make sure you take it all in and remember that we have so very much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.