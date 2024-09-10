Around The Dinner Table: Chef Rick Alabaugh

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes
Chef Rick Alabaugh: Raspberry’s at Golden Ocala
This is the dish I made for my wife on our first date over 28 years ago.
Herb Chicken and Shrimp with Goat Cheese Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
12 Medium Shrimp
8 Pencil Asparagus
16 oz. Angel Hair Pasta
10 oz. Goat Cheese
1 jar Sundried Tomatoes
1 Shallot – chopped
½ qt. Heavy Cream
4 oz. White Wine
4 tbsp. Olive Oil
½ tsp. Garlic Powder
½ tsp. Dried Thyme
½ tsp. Oregano
½ tsp. Badia Complete Seasoning
½ tsp. Ground Pepper
¼-½ cup fresh Parmesan Cheese
Instructions
Cook pasta, drain & drizzle with 2 tsp. of Olive Oil – set aside
Julienne chicken.
Combine chicken, 2 tsp. olive oil, garlic powder, dried thyme, oregano, and Badia Complete Seasoning in a bowl.
Add 2 tsp. olive oil to a large sauté pan on medium heat, add chicken and shallots. Cook for 5 minutes. Add shrimp, sundried tomatoes, asparagus, and white wine. Continue cooking on low heat until shrimp is pink and tender. Add heavy cream and goat cheese. Turn heat to simmer and cook until well heated.
In a large serving bowl, add pasta. Top pasta with the chicken and shrimp goat cheese sauce. Garnish with ground pepper and fresh parmesan cheese.