Around The Dinner Table: Chef Rick Alabaugh

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Rick Alabaugh: Raspberry’s at Golden Ocala

This is the dish I made for my wife on our first date over 28 years ago.

Herb Chicken and Shrimp with Goat Cheese Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

12 Medium Shrimp

8 Pencil Asparagus

16 oz. Angel Hair Pasta

10 oz. Goat Cheese

1 jar Sundried Tomatoes

1 Shallot – chopped

½ qt. Heavy Cream

4 oz. White Wine

4 tbsp. Olive Oil

½ tsp. Garlic Powder

½ tsp. Dried Thyme

½ tsp. Oregano

½ tsp. Badia Complete Seasoning

½ tsp. Ground Pepper

¼-½ cup fresh Parmesan Cheese

Instructions

Cook pasta, drain & drizzle with 2 tsp. of Olive Oil – set aside

Julienne chicken.

Combine chicken, 2 tsp. olive oil, garlic powder, dried thyme, oregano, and Badia Complete Seasoning in a bowl.

Add 2 tsp. olive oil to a large sauté pan on medium heat, add chicken and shallots. Cook for 5 minutes. Add shrimp, sundried tomatoes, asparagus, and white wine. Continue cooking on low heat until shrimp is pink and tender. Add heavy cream and goat cheese. Turn heat to simmer and cook until well heated.

In a large serving bowl, add pasta. Top pasta with the chicken and shrimp goat cheese sauce. Garnish with ground pepper and fresh parmesan cheese.