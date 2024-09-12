Around The Dinner Table: Chef Kris Zlotecki

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Kris Zlotecki: 18 SOUTH

My grandparents came from Poland and we ate this for any holidays with other options like stuffed peppers and pierogies.

Polish Stuffed Cabbage

Ingredients:

1 Cabbage (green or white)

250 grams of ground veal (or beef)

250 grams ground pork

500 grams cooked rice (500 grams = 2.5 cup)

1 Big onion

.6 liters of beef stock (or any other stock)

1 tbsp. Salt (plus more for for the cabbage water)

½ tsp. Pepper

1.5 tbsp. Rosemary (chopped)

2 tbsp. Butter

tomato sauce

.7 liters Passata (tomato puree)

70 grams Tomato paste (70g = 3 heaped tbsp.)

.4 liters Beef stock (or any other stock)

8 All-spice berries

½ tsp. Salt

2 Bay leaves

2 tbsp. Butter

Cabbage preparation

Core the cabbage head and place it in a large pot and turn on the heating. As it boils the leaves loosen up to remove. You can boil or steam cabbage, until it is fork-tender.

Lay leaves on a clean dish towel to absorb the water.

Meat preparation

Place meat in a bowl, add seasoning: salt, pepper and red paprika. Add chopped onion, garlic and parsley.

Mix with cooled rice.

Assembly

Take one leaf of cabbage, cut excess stingy tough seam of cabbage if necessary.

Place a generous portion of meat in the center, fold in the sides and roll up the cabbage.

Place in a pot/baking dish with a seam side down.

Continue till you run out off cabbage leaves or/and meat.