Around The Dinner Table: Chef Kris Zlotecki

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes
Chef Kris Zlotecki: 18 SOUTH
My grandparents came from Poland and we ate this for any holidays with other options like stuffed peppers and pierogies.
Polish Stuffed Cabbage
Ingredients:
1 Cabbage (green or white)
250 grams of ground veal (or beef)
250 grams ground pork
500 grams cooked rice (500 grams = 2.5 cup)
1 Big onion
.6 liters of beef stock (or any other stock)
1 tbsp. Salt (plus more for for the cabbage water)
½ tsp. Pepper
1.5 tbsp. Rosemary (chopped)
2 tbsp. Butter
tomato sauce
.7 liters Passata (tomato puree)
70 grams Tomato paste (70g = 3 heaped tbsp.)
.4 liters Beef stock (or any other stock)
8 All-spice berries
½ tsp. Salt
2 Bay leaves
2 tbsp. Butter
Cabbage preparation
Core the cabbage head and place it in a large pot and turn on the heating. As it boils the leaves loosen up to remove. You can boil or steam cabbage, until it is fork-tender.
Lay leaves on a clean dish towel to absorb the water.
Meat preparation
Place meat in a bowl, add seasoning: salt, pepper and red paprika. Add chopped onion, garlic and parsley.
Mix with cooled rice.
Assembly
Take one leaf of cabbage, cut excess stingy tough seam of cabbage if necessary.
Place a generous portion of meat in the center, fold in the sides and roll up the cabbage.
Place in a pot/baking dish with a seam side down.
Continue till you run out off cabbage leaves or/and meat.