Around The Dinner Table: Chef Jay Johnston

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Jay Johnston: Braised Onion

The dish I prepared is special to me for a variety of reasons, but Latin cuisine is a big influence here in Florida, and this is something I make at home for my wife, and we prepare often at work for our family meal.

Fried Pork Chops with Spanish rice and black beans

Sofrito

4-5 clove garlic

1 Yellow onion

1 Red bell pepper

1 Tomato

1 Jalapeno

Chop everything, saute 5-10 minutes until soft Blend everything together adding water if necessary to leave slightly chunky.

Seasoning Mix

1 pk. Sazon

1 tbsp. Adobo

1 tsp. Chili powder

1 tsp. Smoked paprika

1 tsp. Oregano

1 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. Cumin Spanish Rice

¼ c. Sofrito

1.5 c. Rice (yellow or white)

2.5 c. Water 2 tbsp.

Seasoning mix Saute safrito 2 minutes Add rice, water, and seasoning Stir while bringing to a boil Once boiling, cover & cook low temp for 20 minutes Remove from heat and fluff rice

Black Beans

1/2 onion

4 Cloves garlic

4-6 Strips bacon

1 c. black beans

3 c. water (or chix broth)

1 Chicken bouillon

2 Bay leaves Saute bacon, onion, and garlic, 3-4 minutes Add water, chix base, bay leaves, and beans Bring to a boil and cover Cook 1-2 hours on medium After cooking drain 80% of the water, add 1 tbsp. of seasoning, cook on low for 10 minutes, stirring regularly Fried Pork Chop 4 Pork chops – ½ inch thick 2 tbsp. Seasoning mix 2 c. Flour Oil for Frying Season chops 30 minutes before cooking Coat in flour Drop into opl @ 375 degrees for about 2-3 minutes per side, more for thicker chops