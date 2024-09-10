Around The Dinner Table: Chef Jay Johnston

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes
Chef Jay Johnston: Braised Onion
The dish I prepared is special to me for a variety of reasons, but Latin cuisine is a big influence here in Florida, and this is something I make at home for my wife, and we prepare often at work for our family meal.
Fried Pork Chops with Spanish rice and black beans
Sofrito
4-5 clove garlic
1 Yellow onion
1 Red bell pepper
1 Tomato
1 Jalapeno
Chop everything, saute 5-10 minutes until soft Blend everything together adding water if necessary to leave slightly chunky.
Seasoning Mix
1 pk. Sazon
1 tbsp. Adobo
1 tsp. Chili powder
1 tsp. Smoked paprika
1 tsp. Oregano
1 tsp. Black pepper
1 tsp. Cumin Spanish Rice
¼ c. Sofrito
1.5 c. Rice (yellow or white)
2.5 c. Water 2 tbsp.
Seasoning mix Saute safrito 2 minutes Add rice, water, and seasoning Stir while bringing to a boil Once boiling, cover & cook low temp for 20 minutes Remove from heat and fluff rice
Black Beans
1/2 onion
4 Cloves garlic
4-6 Strips bacon
1 c. black beans
3 c. water (or chix broth)
1 Chicken bouillon
2 Bay leaves Saute bacon, onion, and garlic, 3-4 minutes Add water, chix base, bay leaves, and beans Bring to a boil and cover Cook 1-2 hours on medium After cooking drain 80% of the water, add 1 tbsp. of seasoning, cook on low for 10 minutes, stirring regularly Fried Pork Chop 4 Pork chops – ½ inch thick 2 tbsp. Seasoning mix 2 c. Flour Oil for Frying Season chops 30 minutes before cooking Coat in flour Drop into opl @ 375 degrees for about 2-3 minutes per side, more for thicker chops