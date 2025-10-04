2025 Charity Register

The 2025 Ocala Magazine Charity Register is your ultimate guide to giving back in Ocala and Marion County. Inside, you’ll find a comprehensive listing of more than 125 local charities, organizations working tirelessly to support families, improve health, protect animals, advance education, preserve our environment, and strengthen our community.

This year’s edition also highlights extraordinary individuals making a lasting impact. Our “Service Above Self” honorees include Barbara Fitos, Diana Williams, RJ Jenkins, Robert “Bob” Haight, and Matt Clay, leaders whose dedication to service inspires us all. We also honor Hall of Famer Tom Ingram, whose story of resilience, leadership, and philanthropy embodies the spirit of giving.

From features on groups like NAMI Marion County, Interfaith Emergency Services, and Voices of Change Animal League, to community celebrations such as our annual Nurses’ Event at Golden Ocala, this issue shines a light on the heart of service in our area. Whether you’re looking to volunteer, donate, or simply be inspired, the Charity Register is a reminder that together we can make a difference.