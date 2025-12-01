The December 2025 issue of Ocala Magazine bursts with holiday joy as it celebrates the people, places, and stories that made this year unforgettable in Ocala. The annual Better Than the Best awards shine bright, showcasing the community’s most loved businesses, restaurants, creators, and hometown favorites. This festive edition also honors the incredibly dedicated Celebration of Nurses winners, highlighting the compassion and heart they bring to local healthcare. A warm and uplifting feature on We Who Care shares the magic of inclusion, friendship, and decades of meaningful moments for adults with special needs. The People and Places of 2025 spotlight adds even more cheer, recognizing inspiring locals whose passion and service have strengthened the spirit of Marion County. Wrapped together with holiday lifestyle pieces, community events, dining spotlights, arts features, and messages from local leaders, this issue feels like a joyful celebration of everything that makes Ocala shine during the most wonderful time of the year.