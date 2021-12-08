2021 Better Than The Best Winners

Photography by Ralph Demilio

December 8, 2021
Each year, Ocala gets better and BETTER.
Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted. Here are your 2021 Better Than The Best results!

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

1. Ocala Golf Club

2. Baseline

3. Silver Springs Shores

STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHER

1. Pink Rae

2. John Jernigan

3. Ralph Demilio

Also popular: Tammy Griffin, Daniel Bray

 

2021 Better than the Best - Betty CakesPLACE TO ORDER A CAKE

1. Betty Cakes

2. Publix

3. Stella’s Modern Pantry

 

VISUAL ARTIST

1. E.J. Nieves

2. Teddy Sykes

3. Jordan Shapot

Also popular: Mel Fiorentino, Larry Whitler

 

BAR FOR LIVE MUSIC

1. Charlie Horse

2. Bank Street

3. The Lodge

Also popular: O’Malley’s Alley, Terrace on the Square, The Keep, Black Sheep

 

2021 Better than the Best - Symmetry CoffeeCOFFEE

1. Symmetry

2. Chelsea

3. Gathering Café

Also popular: Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Muddy Lotus

 

PLACE TO SEE A SHOW

1. Reilly Arts Center

2. Ocala Civic Theatre

3. Marion Theatre

Also popular: Epic Theatre, Hollywood 16

 

PLACE TO WATCH A GAME WITH A COLD BEER

1. The Lodge

2. Gator’s Dockside

3. Shuckers

Also popular: Miller’s Ale House, Terrace on the Square, Ker’s Wing House, Charlie Horse

 

HAIR SALON

1. Juergen’s

2. Face the Day

Tie for 3. CP Fredericks, Kelsey’s Chair

Also popular: Salon Bliss, Hello Gorgeous

 

HAIR STYLIST

1. Ciara Juergens

2. Kelsey Shirley

3. Lisa Gilley

Also popular: Colton Pennington, Nickie Collensworth

 

ART GALLERY

1. NOMA

2. Appleton Museum

3. Brick City Center

Also popular: Black Lotus, NEHS Gallery

 

HOTEL

1. The Equestrian at WEC

2. Hilton Garden Inn

3. Ocala Hilton

Also popular: Plantation Resort, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Suites

 

BARBERSHOP

1. Big Al’s

2. Parker

Tie for 3. Brick City, Roland’s, Unique Fades

 

PET GROOMER

1. Prefurred Pet Wash

2. Petsmart

3. Gypsy Groomer

Also popular: Dog Gone Clean, Samantha Hendricks, VIP Pets

 

2021 Better than the Best - ScramblesBREAKFAST

1. Scrambles

2. Wolfy’s

3. Ocala’s Downtown Diner

Also popular:
Darrell’s Diner, First Watch, Keke’s

 

BARBECUE

1. Big Lee’s

2. Brick City Southern Kitchen

3. Sonny’s

Also popular: Southern Pig & Cattle, Fat Boys, Frogs

 

SOUTHERN-STYLE CUISINE

1. Ivy House

2. Brick City Southern Kitchen

3. Celebrity Soul Food

Also popular: Harry’s Seafood, Cracker Barrel

 

CHEESEBURGER

1. Terry’s Place

2. Brooklyn’s Backyard

3. Five Guys

Also popular: Mojo’s, Black Sheep, Charlie Horse, Hungry Bear

 

PLACE TO ENJOY A COCKTAIL

1. Bank Street

2. Tipsy Skipper

3. Mark’s Prime

Also popular: Terrace on the Square, Ivy House, Black Sheep

 

DINER

1. Ocala’s Downtown Diner

2. Wolfy’s

3. Darrell’s Diner

Also popular: Scrambles, Betty Cakes

 

2021 Better than the Best - The Tipsy SkipperPLACE FOR A TROPICAL DRINK

1. Tipsy Skipper

2. Terrace on the Square

3. Crazy Cucumber

Also popular:
Eaton’s Beach, Gator Joe’s

 

FAMILY RESTAURANT

1. Mojo’s

2. Wolfy’s

3. Brooklyn’s Backyard

Also popular: Scrambles, Formaggio’s

 

2021 Better than the Best - The ZoneGYM

1. The Zone

2. Gold’s

3. Planet Fitness

 

BEST DRESSED 

1. Kent Guinn

2. Lewis Stokes

3. Tim Smith

 

2021 Better than the Best - Warhorse HarleyMOTORCYCLE DEALER

1. Warhorse Harley Davidson

2. RideNow Power Sports

3. Indian Motors

 

DIRECT PRIMARY CARE

1. Panzer Concierge

2. Walden

3. Sabal

 

LOCAL PARK

1. Tuscawilla

2. Shalom

3. Jervy Gant

Also popular: Brick City, Greenway, Scott Springs

 

ANTIQUE SHOP

1. White Elephant

2. The Mustard Seed

3. Diggers

Also popular: Wilding’s, Carriage Trade

 

DENTIST

1. Ocala Family Dentistry

2. Chandra Smiles

3. Larry Sutton

 

PEDIATRIC CARE

1. Ocala Pediatrics

2. Children’s Health of Ocala

3. Heart of Florida

 

PRIVATE GOLF COURSE

1. Golden Ocala

2. Country Club of Ocala

3. Juliette Falls

 

ATTORNEY

1. Marianne Howanitz

2. Andy Ingram

3. William Ramputi

Also popular: Bill Futch, Kali Stauss, Randy Klein

 

LAWN SERVICE

1. All Southern

2. Keith’s Lawn Care

3. TDL Lawncare

Also popular: Landscape Sod & Beyond, Seedlings

 

FOOD TRUCK

1. Big Lee’s

2. Mexi-Rican

Tie for 3. Billy’s Cheesesteaks, Mr. Fry Mofongo

 

CHIROPRACTOR

1. Bruce Chiropractic

2. Pitts

3. Kaycee Hartley

Also popular: Chris Pell, Fakhoury Chiropractic, Joe Stanfield

 

AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR

1. Finish Line

2. Ocala Tire

Tie for 3. Don’s Garage, Fisher’s

 

RADIO PERSONALITY

1. Lewis Stokes

2. Tom Schmitz

3. Hunter & Parker

 

2021 Better than the Best - Brothers KeeperTHRIFT STORE

1. Brother’s Keeper

2. Humane Society

3. Habitat for Humanity

 

COMMERCIAL REALTOR

1. Van Akin

2. Nolan Galloway

3. Bartow McDonald

 

RESIDENTIAL REALTOR

1. Joan Pletcher

2. Ocala Horse Properties

3. Showcase Properties

Also popular: Roberts Real Estate, Carolyn Roberts

 

AUTO DEALERSHIP

1. DeLuca Toyota

2. Jenkins

Tie for 3. Galaxy Motors, Honda of Ocala

 

2021 Better than the Best - Tonys SushiSUSHI

1. Tony’s

2. Grace

3. Sushi Bistro

Also popular: Edo, Ninja, Aki

 

FOOD CATERER

1. Mojo’s

2. La Casella

3. Fresh Green Tomato

Also popular: Betty Cakes, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Ivy House

 

EVENT DJ

1. Lewis Stokes

2. Matt Gray

3. DJ Rocket

Also popular: Karim Martin, Phil Stokes

 

2021 Better than the Best - Crunchies N MunchiesBEST CHICKEN WINGS

1. Crunchies & Munchies

2. Mojo’s

3. Gator’s Dockside

Also popular: La Bella’s, Charlie Horse, Ker’s Wing House, Brooklyn’s Backyard

 

VETERINARY FACILITY

1. Magnolia Animal Hospital

2. Midtown Animal Hospital

3. Airport Road Animal Clinic

Also popular: Town & Country, Maricamp Animal Hospital, Skylark

 

HOME BUILDING COMPANY

1. Armstrong

2. Boyd

3. Fabian

 

DESSERT

1. Ivy House

2. Betty Cakes

Tie for 3. Mark’s Prime, Stella’s Modern Pantry

Also popular: Ocala Chocolate and Confections, La Cuisine

 

CHEF

1. Felix Loring
(Fiery Chef)

2. Patrice Peron (La Cuisine)

 

BARTENDER

1. Nicole Gray (Terrace on the Square)

2. Taylor Davenport (Shuckers)

Tie for 3. Billy Pickering (Ivy House), Victor Liberty (Ivy House)

Also popular: Ben Payne (The Lodge)

 

LOCAL BAND

1. Propaganjah

Tie for 2. Jeff and the Jarretts, R.E.L.

Also popular: Humans in Disguise, Ecliff, One Flight Up, Peaches & Karim

 

SOLO OR DUET ACT

1. Jeff Jarrett

2. Robert Burr, Jr.

Tie for 3. Caly & Megan, The Big Bad

Also popular: Conrad Marcum, Miranda Madison, The Tipsy Sparrows

 

AESTHETIC CENTER

1. Recharge Clinic

2. Nirvana Medical Spa

3. Advanced Aesthetics

 

TACOS AND BURRITOS

1. Sayulita

2. La Hacienda

3. Taco N Madre

Also popular: El Toreo, Las Margaritas, Mae Beer and Tapas, Latinos Y Mas

 

MEDICAL FACILITY

1. AdventHealth

2. Ocala Family Medical Center

3. West Marion Hospital

 

ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY

1. Brookdale Chambrel at Pinecastle

2. The Bridge at Ocala

3. Canterfield

 

PUBLIC SWIMMING SPRING

1. Rainbow Springs

2. Juniper Springs

3. Silver Glen

 

ROMANTIC DINNER

1. La Cuisine

2. Mark’s Prime

3. Stirrups at World Equestrian Center

Also popular: Ivy House, Mesa de Notte, Morevino, Braised Onion

 

EQUESTRIAN EVENT

1. HITS

2. Live Oak International

3. Grandview Invitational

 

WEDDING VENUE

1. World Equestrian Center

2. The Barn at Martin Farms

Tie for 3. Liccardillo Farm, Protea

Also popular: Barn at Bellemoor, Golden Ocala

PIZZA

1. Peisano’s

2. Formaggio’s

3. Loritio’s

Also popular: Blue Highway, Brooklyn’s, Wiseguy’s, Sammy’s

 

PERSONAL TRAINER

1. Clint Hart

Tie for 2. Amber Toole, Ginger Root

 

BOUTIQUE

1. Pink Hanger

2. Karishma

3. Marley Mae

Also popular: Serendipity, Adobe East

 

FRENCH FRIES

1. The Lodge

2. Hungry Bear

3. Brick City Southern Kitchen

Also popular: Five Guys, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Charlie Horse, Crunchies & Munchies

 

NAIL SALON

1. Ocala Nail Salon

2. Katica’s Nails

3. Azulene

Also popular: Luxury Nails, Happy Nails, Nails by Lisa Gilley

 

ELECTRICIAN

1. Hansen

Tie for 2. Ciraco, Pat Myers

 

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

1. Kyle Kay

2. Patrick Hill

Tie for 3. George Mathis, Sharisse Rivers

 

STEAMED/RAW OYSTERS

1. Shuckers

2. Shuckin’ Shack

3. Murphy’s

 

INTERNATIONAL CUISINE

1. Amrit Palace

2. Latinos Y Mas

3. La Cuisine

Also popular: Mesa de Notte, Ayuttaya

 

YOGA

1. One Hot Yoga

2. The Zone

3. Be Well

 

DELI SANDWICH

1. Southside Deli

2. Publix

3. Ocala Fresh

Also popular: Christina’s, Bagelicious, Turnpike Mike’s

 

TATTOO PARLOR

1. Fat Kats Artistry

2. Black Lotus

3. Infidels Ink

Also popular: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery

 

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Tie for 1. Alpha Rehab, Mountain River, Ocala Family Medical Center

 

JEWELER

1. Lady Jeweler

2. Gause & Son

3. Silver City  

December 8, 2021
