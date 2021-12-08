2021 Better Than The Best Winners

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

1. Ocala Golf Club

2. Baseline

3. Silver Springs Shores

STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHER

1. Pink Rae

2. John Jernigan

3. Ralph Demilio

Also popular: Tammy Griffin, Daniel Bray

PLACE TO ORDER A CAKE

1. Betty Cakes

2. Publix

3. Stella’s Modern Pantry

VISUAL ARTIST

1. E.J. Nieves

2. Teddy Sykes

3. Jordan Shapot

Also popular: Mel Fiorentino, Larry Whitler

BAR FOR LIVE MUSIC

1. Charlie Horse

2. Bank Street

3. The Lodge

Also popular: O’Malley’s Alley, Terrace on the Square, The Keep, Black Sheep

COFFEE

1. Symmetry

2. Chelsea

3. Gathering Café

Also popular: Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Muddy Lotus

PLACE TO SEE A SHOW

1. Reilly Arts Center

2. Ocala Civic Theatre

3. Marion Theatre

Also popular: Epic Theatre, Hollywood 16

PLACE TO WATCH A GAME WITH A COLD BEER

1. The Lodge

2. Gator’s Dockside

3. Shuckers

Also popular: Miller’s Ale House, Terrace on the Square, Ker’s Wing House, Charlie Horse

HAIR SALON

1. Juergen’s

2. Face the Day

Tie for 3. CP Fredericks, Kelsey’s Chair

Also popular: Salon Bliss, Hello Gorgeous

HAIR STYLIST

1. Ciara Juergens

2. Kelsey Shirley

3. Lisa Gilley

Also popular: Colton Pennington, Nickie Collensworth

ART GALLERY

1. NOMA

2. Appleton Museum

3. Brick City Center

Also popular: Black Lotus, NEHS Gallery

HOTEL

1. The Equestrian at WEC

2. Hilton Garden Inn

3. Ocala Hilton

Also popular: Plantation Resort, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Suites

BARBERSHOP

1. Big Al’s

2. Parker

Tie for 3. Brick City, Roland’s, Unique Fades

PET GROOMER

1. Prefurred Pet Wash

2. Petsmart

3. Gypsy Groomer

Also popular: Dog Gone Clean, Samantha Hendricks, VIP Pets

BREAKFAST

1. Scrambles

2. Wolfy’s

3. Ocala’s Downtown Diner

Also popular:

Darrell’s Diner, First Watch, Keke’s

BARBECUE

1. Big Lee’s

2. Brick City Southern Kitchen

3. Sonny’s

Also popular: Southern Pig & Cattle, Fat Boys, Frogs

SOUTHERN-STYLE CUISINE

1. Ivy House

2. Brick City Southern Kitchen

3. Celebrity Soul Food

Also popular: Harry’s Seafood, Cracker Barrel

CHEESEBURGER

1. Terry’s Place

2. Brooklyn’s Backyard

3. Five Guys

Also popular: Mojo’s, Black Sheep, Charlie Horse, Hungry Bear

PLACE TO ENJOY A COCKTAIL

1. Bank Street

2. Tipsy Skipper

3. Mark’s Prime

Also popular: Terrace on the Square, Ivy House, Black Sheep

DINER

1. Ocala’s Downtown Diner

2. Wolfy’s

3. Darrell’s Diner

Also popular: Scrambles, Betty Cakes

PLACE FOR A TROPICAL DRINK

1. Tipsy Skipper

2. Terrace on the Square

3. Crazy Cucumber

Also popular:

Eaton’s Beach, Gator Joe’s

FAMILY RESTAURANT

1. Mojo’s

2. Wolfy’s

3. Brooklyn’s Backyard

Also popular: Scrambles, Formaggio’s

GYM

1. The Zone

2. Gold’s

3. Planet Fitness

BEST DRESSED

1. Kent Guinn

2. Lewis Stokes

3. Tim Smith

MOTORCYCLE DEALER

1. Warhorse Harley Davidson

2. RideNow Power Sports

3. Indian Motors

DIRECT PRIMARY CARE

1. Panzer Concierge

2. Walden

3. Sabal

LOCAL PARK

1. Tuscawilla

2. Shalom

3. Jervy Gant

Also popular: Brick City, Greenway, Scott Springs

ANTIQUE SHOP

1. White Elephant

2. The Mustard Seed

3. Diggers

Also popular: Wilding’s, Carriage Trade

DENTIST

1. Ocala Family Dentistry

2. Chandra Smiles

3. Larry Sutton

PEDIATRIC CARE

1. Ocala Pediatrics

2. Children’s Health of Ocala

3. Heart of Florida

PRIVATE GOLF COURSE

1. Golden Ocala

2. Country Club of Ocala

3. Juliette Falls

ATTORNEY

1. Marianne Howanitz

2. Andy Ingram

3. William Ramputi

Also popular: Bill Futch, Kali Stauss, Randy Klein

LAWN SERVICE

1. All Southern

2. Keith’s Lawn Care

3. TDL Lawncare

Also popular: Landscape Sod & Beyond, Seedlings

FOOD TRUCK

1. Big Lee’s

2. Mexi-Rican

Tie for 3. Billy’s Cheesesteaks, Mr. Fry Mofongo

CHIROPRACTOR

1. Bruce Chiropractic

2. Pitts

3. Kaycee Hartley

Also popular: Chris Pell, Fakhoury Chiropractic, Joe Stanfield

AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR

1. Finish Line

2. Ocala Tire

Tie for 3. Don’s Garage, Fisher’s

RADIO PERSONALITY

1. Lewis Stokes

2. Tom Schmitz

3. Hunter & Parker

THRIFT STORE

1. Brother’s Keeper

2. Humane Society

3. Habitat for Humanity

COMMERCIAL REALTOR

1. Van Akin

2. Nolan Galloway

3. Bartow McDonald

RESIDENTIAL REALTOR

1. Joan Pletcher

2. Ocala Horse Properties

3. Showcase Properties

Also popular: Roberts Real Estate, Carolyn Roberts

AUTO DEALERSHIP

1. DeLuca Toyota

2. Jenkins

Tie for 3. Galaxy Motors, Honda of Ocala

SUSHI

1. Tony’s

2. Grace

3. Sushi Bistro

Also popular: Edo, Ninja, Aki

FOOD CATERER

1. Mojo’s

2. La Casella

3. Fresh Green Tomato

Also popular: Betty Cakes, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Ivy House

EVENT DJ

1. Lewis Stokes

2. Matt Gray

3. DJ Rocket

Also popular: Karim Martin, Phil Stokes

BEST CHICKEN WINGS

1. Crunchies & Munchies

2. Mojo’s

3. Gator’s Dockside

Also popular: La Bella’s, Charlie Horse, Ker’s Wing House, Brooklyn’s Backyard

VETERINARY FACILITY

1. Magnolia Animal Hospital

2. Midtown Animal Hospital

3. Airport Road Animal Clinic

Also popular: Town & Country, Maricamp Animal Hospital, Skylark

HOME BUILDING COMPANY

1. Armstrong

2. Boyd

3. Fabian

DESSERT

1. Ivy House

2. Betty Cakes

Tie for 3. Mark’s Prime, Stella’s Modern Pantry

Also popular: Ocala Chocolate and Confections, La Cuisine

CHEF

1. Felix Loring

(Fiery Chef)

2. Patrice Peron (La Cuisine)

BARTENDER

1. Nicole Gray (Terrace on the Square)

2. Taylor Davenport (Shuckers)

Tie for 3. Billy Pickering (Ivy House), Victor Liberty (Ivy House)

Also popular: Ben Payne (The Lodge)

LOCAL BAND

1. Propaganjah

Tie for 2. Jeff and the Jarretts, R.E.L.

Also popular: Humans in Disguise, Ecliff, One Flight Up, Peaches & Karim

SOLO OR DUET ACT

1. Jeff Jarrett

2. Robert Burr, Jr.

Tie for 3. Caly & Megan, The Big Bad

Also popular: Conrad Marcum, Miranda Madison, The Tipsy Sparrows

AESTHETIC CENTER

1. Recharge Clinic

2. Nirvana Medical Spa

3. Advanced Aesthetics

TACOS AND BURRITOS

1. Sayulita

2. La Hacienda

3. Taco N Madre

Also popular: El Toreo, Las Margaritas, Mae Beer and Tapas, Latinos Y Mas

MEDICAL FACILITY

1. AdventHealth

2. Ocala Family Medical Center

3. West Marion Hospital

ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY

1. Brookdale Chambrel at Pinecastle

2. The Bridge at Ocala

3. Canterfield

PUBLIC SWIMMING SPRING

1. Rainbow Springs

2. Juniper Springs

3. Silver Glen

ROMANTIC DINNER

1. La Cuisine

2. Mark’s Prime

3. Stirrups at World Equestrian Center

Also popular: Ivy House, Mesa de Notte, Morevino, Braised Onion

EQUESTRIAN EVENT

1. HITS

2. Live Oak International

3. Grandview Invitational

WEDDING VENUE

1. World Equestrian Center

2. The Barn at Martin Farms

Tie for 3. Liccardillo Farm, Protea

Also popular: Barn at Bellemoor, Golden Ocala

PIZZA

1. Peisano’s

2. Formaggio’s

3. Loritio’s

Also popular: Blue Highway, Brooklyn’s, Wiseguy’s, Sammy’s

PERSONAL TRAINER

1. Clint Hart

Tie for 2. Amber Toole, Ginger Root

BOUTIQUE

1. Pink Hanger

2. Karishma

3. Marley Mae

Also popular: Serendipity, Adobe East

FRENCH FRIES

1. The Lodge

2. Hungry Bear

3. Brick City Southern Kitchen

Also popular: Five Guys, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Charlie Horse, Crunchies & Munchies

NAIL SALON

1. Ocala Nail Salon

2. Katica’s Nails

3. Azulene

Also popular: Luxury Nails, Happy Nails, Nails by Lisa Gilley

ELECTRICIAN

1. Hansen

Tie for 2. Ciraco, Pat Myers

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

1. Kyle Kay

2. Patrick Hill

Tie for 3. George Mathis, Sharisse Rivers

STEAMED/RAW OYSTERS

1. Shuckers

2. Shuckin’ Shack

3. Murphy’s

INTERNATIONAL CUISINE

1. Amrit Palace

2. Latinos Y Mas

3. La Cuisine

Also popular: Mesa de Notte, Ayuttaya

YOGA

1. One Hot Yoga

2. The Zone

3. Be Well

DELI SANDWICH

1. Southside Deli

2. Publix

3. Ocala Fresh

Also popular: Christina’s, Bagelicious, Turnpike Mike’s

TATTOO PARLOR

1. Fat Kats Artistry

2. Black Lotus

3. Infidels Ink

Also popular: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Tie for 1. Alpha Rehab, Mountain River, Ocala Family Medical Center

JEWELER

1. Lady Jeweler

2. Gause & Son

3. Silver City