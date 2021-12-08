2021 Better Than The Best Winners

Each year, Ocala gets better and BETTER.
Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted. Here are your 2021 Better Than The Best results!
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
1. Ocala Golf Club
2. Baseline
3. Silver Springs Shores
STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHER
1. Pink Rae
2. John Jernigan
3. Ralph Demilio
Also popular: Tammy Griffin, Daniel Bray
PLACE TO ORDER A CAKE
1. Betty Cakes
2. Publix
3. Stella’s Modern Pantry
VISUAL ARTIST
1. E.J. Nieves
2. Teddy Sykes
3. Jordan Shapot
Also popular: Mel Fiorentino, Larry Whitler
BAR FOR LIVE MUSIC
1. Charlie Horse
2. Bank Street
3. The Lodge
Also popular: O’Malley’s Alley, Terrace on the Square, The Keep, Black Sheep
COFFEE
1. Symmetry
2. Chelsea
3. Gathering Café
Also popular: Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Muddy Lotus
PLACE TO SEE A SHOW
1. Reilly Arts Center
2. Ocala Civic Theatre
3. Marion Theatre
Also popular: Epic Theatre, Hollywood 16
PLACE TO WATCH A GAME WITH A COLD BEER
1. The Lodge
2. Gator’s Dockside
3. Shuckers
Also popular: Miller’s Ale House, Terrace on the Square, Ker’s Wing House, Charlie Horse
HAIR SALON
1. Juergen’s
2. Face the Day
Tie for 3. CP Fredericks, Kelsey’s Chair
Also popular: Salon Bliss, Hello Gorgeous
HAIR STYLIST
1. Ciara Juergens
2. Kelsey Shirley
3. Lisa Gilley
Also popular: Colton Pennington, Nickie Collensworth
ART GALLERY
1. NOMA
2. Appleton Museum
3. Brick City Center
Also popular: Black Lotus, NEHS Gallery
HOTEL
1. The Equestrian at WEC
2. Hilton Garden Inn
3. Ocala Hilton
Also popular: Plantation Resort, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Suites
BARBERSHOP
1. Big Al’s
2. Parker
Tie for 3. Brick City, Roland’s, Unique Fades
PET GROOMER
1. Prefurred Pet Wash
2. Petsmart
3. Gypsy Groomer
Also popular: Dog Gone Clean, Samantha Hendricks, VIP Pets
BREAKFAST
1. Scrambles
2. Wolfy’s
3. Ocala’s Downtown Diner
Also popular:
Darrell’s Diner, First Watch, Keke’s
BARBECUE
1. Big Lee’s
2. Brick City Southern Kitchen
3. Sonny’s
Also popular: Southern Pig & Cattle, Fat Boys, Frogs
SOUTHERN-STYLE CUISINE
1. Ivy House
2. Brick City Southern Kitchen
3. Celebrity Soul Food
Also popular: Harry’s Seafood, Cracker Barrel
CHEESEBURGER
1. Terry’s Place
2. Brooklyn’s Backyard
3. Five Guys
Also popular: Mojo’s, Black Sheep, Charlie Horse, Hungry Bear
PLACE TO ENJOY A COCKTAIL
1. Bank Street
2. Tipsy Skipper
3. Mark’s Prime
Also popular: Terrace on the Square, Ivy House, Black Sheep
DINER
1. Ocala’s Downtown Diner
2. Wolfy’s
3. Darrell’s Diner
Also popular: Scrambles, Betty Cakes
PLACE FOR A TROPICAL DRINK
1. Tipsy Skipper
2. Terrace on the Square
3. Crazy Cucumber
Also popular:
Eaton’s Beach, Gator Joe’s
FAMILY RESTAURANT
1. Mojo’s
2. Wolfy’s
3. Brooklyn’s Backyard
Also popular: Scrambles, Formaggio’s
GYM
1. The Zone
2. Gold’s
3. Planet Fitness
BEST DRESSED
1. Kent Guinn
2. Lewis Stokes
3. Tim Smith
MOTORCYCLE DEALER
1. Warhorse Harley Davidson
2. RideNow Power Sports
3. Indian Motors
DIRECT PRIMARY CARE
1. Panzer Concierge
2. Walden
3. Sabal
LOCAL PARK
1. Tuscawilla
2. Shalom
3. Jervy Gant
Also popular: Brick City, Greenway, Scott Springs
ANTIQUE SHOP
1. White Elephant
2. The Mustard Seed
3. Diggers
Also popular: Wilding’s, Carriage Trade
DENTIST
1. Ocala Family Dentistry
2. Chandra Smiles
3. Larry Sutton
PEDIATRIC CARE
1. Ocala Pediatrics
2. Children’s Health of Ocala
3. Heart of Florida
PRIVATE GOLF COURSE
1. Golden Ocala
2. Country Club of Ocala
3. Juliette Falls
ATTORNEY
1. Marianne Howanitz
2. Andy Ingram
3. William Ramputi
Also popular: Bill Futch, Kali Stauss, Randy Klein
LAWN SERVICE
1. All Southern
2. Keith’s Lawn Care
3. TDL Lawncare
Also popular: Landscape Sod & Beyond, Seedlings
FOOD TRUCK
1. Big Lee’s
2. Mexi-Rican
Tie for 3. Billy’s Cheesesteaks, Mr. Fry Mofongo
CHIROPRACTOR
1. Bruce Chiropractic
2. Pitts
3. Kaycee Hartley
Also popular: Chris Pell, Fakhoury Chiropractic, Joe Stanfield
AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR
1. Finish Line
2. Ocala Tire
Tie for 3. Don’s Garage, Fisher’s
RADIO PERSONALITY
1. Lewis Stokes
2. Tom Schmitz
3. Hunter & Parker
THRIFT STORE
1. Brother’s Keeper
2. Humane Society
3. Habitat for Humanity
COMMERCIAL REALTOR
1. Van Akin
2. Nolan Galloway
3. Bartow McDonald
RESIDENTIAL REALTOR
1. Joan Pletcher
2. Ocala Horse Properties
3. Showcase Properties
Also popular: Roberts Real Estate, Carolyn Roberts
AUTO DEALERSHIP
1. DeLuca Toyota
2. Jenkins
Tie for 3. Galaxy Motors, Honda of Ocala
SUSHI
1. Tony’s
2. Grace
3. Sushi Bistro
Also popular: Edo, Ninja, Aki
FOOD CATERER
1. Mojo’s
2. La Casella
3. Fresh Green Tomato
Also popular: Betty Cakes, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Ivy House
EVENT DJ
1. Lewis Stokes
2. Matt Gray
3. DJ Rocket
Also popular: Karim Martin, Phil Stokes
BEST CHICKEN WINGS
1. Crunchies & Munchies
2. Mojo’s
3. Gator’s Dockside
Also popular: La Bella’s, Charlie Horse, Ker’s Wing House, Brooklyn’s Backyard
VETERINARY FACILITY
1. Magnolia Animal Hospital
2. Midtown Animal Hospital
3. Airport Road Animal Clinic
Also popular: Town & Country, Maricamp Animal Hospital, Skylark
HOME BUILDING COMPANY
1. Armstrong
2. Boyd
3. Fabian
DESSERT
1. Ivy House
2. Betty Cakes
Tie for 3. Mark’s Prime, Stella’s Modern Pantry
Also popular: Ocala Chocolate and Confections, La Cuisine
CHEF
1. Felix Loring
(Fiery Chef)
2. Patrice Peron (La Cuisine)
BARTENDER
1. Nicole Gray (Terrace on the Square)
2. Taylor Davenport (Shuckers)
Tie for 3. Billy Pickering (Ivy House), Victor Liberty (Ivy House)
Also popular: Ben Payne (The Lodge)
LOCAL BAND
1. Propaganjah
Tie for 2. Jeff and the Jarretts, R.E.L.
Also popular: Humans in Disguise, Ecliff, One Flight Up, Peaches & Karim
SOLO OR DUET ACT
1. Jeff Jarrett
2. Robert Burr, Jr.
Tie for 3. Caly & Megan, The Big Bad
Also popular: Conrad Marcum, Miranda Madison, The Tipsy Sparrows
AESTHETIC CENTER
1. Recharge Clinic
2. Nirvana Medical Spa
3. Advanced Aesthetics
TACOS AND BURRITOS
1. Sayulita
2. La Hacienda
3. Taco N Madre
Also popular: El Toreo, Las Margaritas, Mae Beer and Tapas, Latinos Y Mas
MEDICAL FACILITY
1. AdventHealth
2. Ocala Family Medical Center
3. West Marion Hospital
ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY
1. Brookdale Chambrel at Pinecastle
2. The Bridge at Ocala
3. Canterfield
PUBLIC SWIMMING SPRING
1. Rainbow Springs
2. Juniper Springs
3. Silver Glen
ROMANTIC DINNER
1. La Cuisine
2. Mark’s Prime
3. Stirrups at World Equestrian Center
Also popular: Ivy House, Mesa de Notte, Morevino, Braised Onion
EQUESTRIAN EVENT
1. HITS
2. Live Oak International
3. Grandview Invitational
WEDDING VENUE
1. World Equestrian Center
2. The Barn at Martin Farms
Tie for 3. Liccardillo Farm, Protea
Also popular: Barn at Bellemoor, Golden Ocala
PIZZA
1. Peisano’s
2. Formaggio’s
3. Loritio’s
Also popular: Blue Highway, Brooklyn’s, Wiseguy’s, Sammy’s
PERSONAL TRAINER
1. Clint Hart
Tie for 2. Amber Toole, Ginger Root
BOUTIQUE
1. Pink Hanger
2. Karishma
3. Marley Mae
Also popular: Serendipity, Adobe East
FRENCH FRIES
1. The Lodge
2. Hungry Bear
3. Brick City Southern Kitchen
Also popular: Five Guys, Brooklyn’s Backyard, Charlie Horse, Crunchies & Munchies
NAIL SALON
1. Ocala Nail Salon
2. Katica’s Nails
3. Azulene
Also popular: Luxury Nails, Happy Nails, Nails by Lisa Gilley
ELECTRICIAN
1. Hansen
Tie for 2. Ciraco, Pat Myers
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
1. Kyle Kay
2. Patrick Hill
Tie for 3. George Mathis, Sharisse Rivers
STEAMED/RAW OYSTERS
1. Shuckers
2. Shuckin’ Shack
3. Murphy’s
INTERNATIONAL CUISINE
1. Amrit Palace
2. Latinos Y Mas
3. La Cuisine
Also popular: Mesa de Notte, Ayuttaya
YOGA
1. One Hot Yoga
2. The Zone
3. Be Well
DELI SANDWICH
1. Southside Deli
2. Publix
3. Ocala Fresh
Also popular: Christina’s, Bagelicious, Turnpike Mike’s
TATTOO PARLOR
1. Fat Kats Artistry
2. Black Lotus
3. Infidels Ink
Also popular: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Tie for 1. Alpha Rehab, Mountain River, Ocala Family Medical Center
JEWELER
1. Lady Jeweler
2. Gause & Son
3. Silver City