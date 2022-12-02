Walk to End Alzheimer’s Ocala

Families from across Ocala came out today for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the World Equestrian Center. Access More than 300 walked, raising over $73k to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease. Residents can still donate to the Walk at alz.org/Ocala.
