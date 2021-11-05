The Versatile Jane Lynch

Quite the understatement would be in claiming Jane Lynch to be a versatile actress. A star on television and the big screen, Lynch has carved a path for herself in the industry mainly through the comedic genre, but also in dramatic roles. Simply noting this, though, does not even begin to account for the multi-faceted nature of Lynch’s talents.

Lesser known to most of the fans who fell under her spell in the role of Sue Sylvester on the television show “Glee,” Lynch’s career has been a tour de force of stage acting, singing, writing books and plays, and hosting TV game shows. A winner of multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, Lynch brings her talents to north central Florida Nov. 29 with “A Swingin’ Little Christmas Tour 2021,” a show that combines a bit of comedic kitsch and sentimentality of the classic Christmas albums of the 1950s and 60s.

In the show, she is accompanied by Kate Flannery, who most remember for her role on TV’s “The Office” as Meredith. Also co-starring is Tim Davis, who arranged all the vocals for the show as he did for six years on Glee. Davis was also recently named music producer for The People’s Choice Awards, The Game Awards and the new feature film musical “Love is Afoot.”

Early in her career, Lynch was seen in minor roles next to Judge Rheinhold in “Vice Versa” and Harrison Ford in “The Fugitive” and it’s been all big-time since. Starring roles in blockbuster comedies alongside the likes of Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell and Christopher Guest, Lynch has most recently made perhaps her biggest mark on the small screen. In addition to her role on Glee, Lynch has also made award-winning appearances on “Two and a Half Men,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“A Swingin’ Little Christmas Tour 2021” will take place at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville and will feature the Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Lynch took time recently to discuss the show and her career in Question & Format with Ocala Magazine.

OM: First, please tell me a little bit about the Christmas Tour and what audiences can expect.

JL: Audiences can expect a toe-tapping joyous old time Christmas with all their holiday favorite songs. We love Christmas music of the late 50s and early 60s, the Christmas hits that we listen to up to this very day. That also happens to be our favorite kind of music to perform so all of our Christmas classics are arranged in that Jazzy style.

OM: As an entertainer, you are quite versatile on screen, in the recording studio and with the pen. Which of these do you think most defines Jane Lynch?

JL: One of the great joys of my life is that my career is so diverse! I love it all. However, I do have a special place in my heart for live performance. It’s where I started, it’s what drew me to a life in this business we call show! And performing with Kate Flannery is a delight and has been for decades now. We met each other in the late 80s and we’ve been singing and performing together ever since. We ratcheted it up after both of our shows were canceled and we hit the road together.

OM: On screen, you have worked with a lot of major players in the industry. Which stars did you most enjoy working with?

JL: I love the ensemble comedies like “40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Talladega Nights.,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” etc… I love being a part of a team. I never wanted to be out there by myself. In these types of projects, the best joke always wins and there’s a great equality, a level playing field. No one‘s trying to be the star! Cooperation is key.

OM: We are often told fans should never meet the stars they adore as they will be disappointed. Should Jane Lynch fans follow this advice?

JL: No. They’ll want to meet me. I’m a delight.