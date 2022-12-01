TEDx Ocala 2022

This year’s TEDxOcala theme was, “The Power Of…” and guest speakers shared the power of their idea with the highly engaged and sold out Ocala audience. This was the 8th annual TEDxOcala, returning to the College of Central in the Fine Arts Auditorium with an audience of Ocala’s leading thinkers, doers, and influencers.

This year’s speakers were: Daniel Gentry, Elgin Carelock, Elizabeth Judith, Dr. India White, Ingrid Harb, J Flow, Joy Sedler, Dr. Kinga Mnich, Mary Kingston Roche, Michael Caruso, Nazma Khan, Renee Williams, Dr. Sonal Patel, Wesam Shahed, and Zach West. Jessi Miller painted alongside all of the speakers, she painted Lucielle Ball to illustrate “the power of laughter.”