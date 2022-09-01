Summer BBQ and School Supply Drive

An end of summer BBQ celebration and school supply drive was held at Hawthorne Residence (Independent Living Retirement Apartments) on Tuesday August 2nd.

Hawthorne hosted and partnered with Senior Health Advisors and Classic Home Health Services for the back-to-school event. Many area business professionals in the medical field attended including physicians. For every back pack filled with school supplies donated, the person making the donation received a ticket to be entered into a basket raffle donated by local businesses.

The event was a huge success thanks to everyone coming together to support the children in our community! 60 back packs were distributed to the following Marion County public schools to help those children in need at NH Jones Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary and Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary!

On behalf of Hawthorne Residence, Senior Health Advisors and Classic Home Health Services thank you to everyone who participated and made this event possible so that we could bless those in our community!