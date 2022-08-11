School Lunch Inspiration

Happy August! It’s back to school time and getting organized is on everyone’s mind. Deciphering what to pack in your child’s lunchbox everyday is a daunting task, but luckily there are plenty of resources to help guide you to an easy, healthy and fun experience for your little one. Unfortunately, school bought lunch options tend to be on the unhealthy side. They tend to be high in fat, salt and sugar, and most unappealing of all, chemicals to give them stability shelf life. Many of these chemicals are dyes and neurotoxins that can actually affect the cognitive health of your child. So try and stay clear of the junk laden convenient foods. Homemade bento container boxes are all the rage and are readily available at Target or Walmart. My own mom used to use those small paper brown bags and they worked just fine!