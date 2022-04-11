OWLS To The Rescue

When Keith Belisle takes in an injured animal, the kinship between the two is deep and immediate. This bond grows out of Belisle’s own similar near-tragic experience, from which he draws upon to nurture his own empathy.

The founder and operator of Ocala Wildlife Sanctuary (OWLS) with Ken Lane, Belisle was himself involved in an incident that left him debilitated and in need of extraordinary care and subsequent rehabilitation. When an orphaned deer or an owl sporting a clipped wing arrives at the sanctuary, Belisle knows a bit about what they’re going through, and he makes it his mission to make possible a long and happy life that can be a future source of inspiration for those who may come into contact with the animal.

At a young age, Belisle was involved in an automobile accident that left him with permanent nerve damage in his spine. Almost 10 years ago, a large tumor was discovered in his abdomen and doctors told him his chances of survival were slim. As such, Belisle does not take too kindly to dire news, instead acting on the belief that any negative situation can be turned into a positive. This attitude has worked to turn around the lives of many wild animals that would otherwise have been left for dead or not worthy of the effort to rehabilitate.

Consider Hobie, a great horned owl that came to Belisle and Lane 28 years ago as a result of a cruel trapper, who used a machete to chop off a wing. “A lot of kids and adults that have disabilities can relate to him,” Belisle said. Although Hobie hasn’t been able to leave the sanctuary, he has lived a long life that has been a symbol of hope for those facing a similar predicament.

“It’s my passion,” Belisle says of his life’s work in rehabilitating injured or abandoned animals. “I was born and raised on this property, and all my life I’ve had involvement with wildlife.”

Currently at OWLS there are around 65 animals in Belisle’s care, including 15 owls, five macaws, a pair of gopher tortoises and a number of ducks, chickens and parrots. Normally, the sanctuary houses around 100 animals, but the recent pandemic has cut into the number of animals being brought in and how many they can accept.