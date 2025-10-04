October 2025 Issue

For more than four decades, Ocala Magazine has been a trusted voice in our community, celebrating the stories, milestones, and people who make the Horse Capital of the World such a vibrant place to live. In this October issue, we highlight the very best of Ocala, from the 50th anniversary of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra to the heartfelt love stories of newlyweds, the dedication of our local nurses, and the generosity that shines during this season of giving. Every page reflects the spirit of connection and tradition that has defined our magazine since 1980.

As you explore this edition, you will find inspiring features, local history, and community spotlights that remind us all why Ocala is such a special place to call home. Whether it is honoring those who serve, showcasing cultural milestones, or bringing neighbors together through events and celebrations, Ocala Magazine continues to capture the essence of life in Marion County. We invite you to read, share, and celebrate alongside us as we mark another memorable season in Ocala.

Better Than the Best Nominations are live until October 15th!