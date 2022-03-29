Ocala Magazine April 2022 Digital Edition

This April issue features Ocala’s three Olympic champions: Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson, and Joey Mantia — and their speed skating coach, Renee Hildebrand. We also feature some gorgeous and natural Easter egg coloring ideas and healthy Easter recipes, and so much more.
