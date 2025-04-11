Number 1 in growth, and not likely to change

You don’t need Census Bureau data to know that Ocala is growing, and fast! But even for us Ocalans who feel the impact of rapid growth on a daily basis — whether it is on our roads or while waiting for a table at a restaurant — the latest census numbers are head-turning.

Last month the Census Bureau released its latest population estimates, and the Ocala Statistical Metropolitan Area, which includes all of Marion County, was ranked the fastest-growing metro area in the country. Numero uno. No. 1. In short, our growth rate, about 4 percent between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, was the biggest of any community in America.

Our population, as of July 2024, was estimated at 428,905, up 16,567 over the year before and up some 55,000 people from 2020 – and it’s still climbing.

So, hallelujah, right? How many cities would give anything to boast about the economic windfall of being the fastest-growing place in America. And it’s not just the census tabulators who say we’re No. 1. The moving equipment company U-Haul earlier this year dubbed Ocala as the No. 1 destination for its customers migrating from one part of the country to another.

The statistical breakdown is impressive. Based on the census data, in 2023-24 an estimated 318 people a week, or 45 per day, moved to Ocala. To put that in perspective, with an average of 2.37 people living in every household here, that means we need to build 19 residences per day to keep up with the demand for housing. Hence, from September 2023 to October 2024, 7,145 building permits were issued for single-family homes in Marion County.

So, it seems everyone wants to move to Ocala. Meanwhile, many of those already here wish there was something that could slow the flow of newcomers. It isn’t going to happen.

As Brady Rome, president of U-Haul Company of Gainesville, explained in January:

“There are two main reasons people are moving to Ocala. The primary reason is the cost of living, simply being that it’s lower than almost everywhere in the state. It allows housing to be a more affordable option for families packing up their U-Haul and moving to Central Florida.

“The second reason is the job market, which remains strong with the addition of so many manufacturing jobs. The healthcare industry has also seen massive growth in the past year and is a driving force of employment. And you can’t go without mentioning Ocala is the ‘Horse Capital of the World.’ The (World Equestrian Center) is huge and continues to bring people here.”

Well, there you have it. Affordability. Job growth. And a signature industry that sets Ocala apart. If you expect or want Ocala to quit growing so fast, well, it’s not.

The challenge for the community is going to be getting infrastructure – roads, schools, public safety services – up to par to handle the growth. As it stands, we’re more than a decade behind on those infrastructure needs and catching up will be daunting for the local government.

But then, that’s the cost of being No. 1.

Protecting the way of life that is drawing so many from across America – and has drawn so many of us before — to our fair city is job one. It won’t be easy, but the growth is not going to stop, because Ocala really is that great of a place to live, work and play.