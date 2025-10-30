November 2025 Issue

For more than four decades, Ocala Magazine has been a trusted voice in our community, sharing the stories, achievements, and people who make the Horse Capital of the World such a remarkable place to live. In this November issue, we celebrate compassion, creativity, and community across Marion County, from the unveiling of the new Marion County Animal Shelter to the quiet dedication of Sheltering Hands and heartfelt reflections on gratitude, family, and belonging.

Inside, you will find inspiring features such as The Family We Find Along the Way, the artistic passion behind heART of hOMe, and local highlights that showcase how deeply our community cares for one another. With every story, Ocala Magazine continues to honor the connections that unite us and the people who make this city extraordinary.

We invite you to explore this month’s edition, celebrate the season of thankfulness, and rediscover why Ocala, our home in the heart of Marion County, remains such a vibrant and compassionate place to live.