Mary Sue Rich Community Center

Photos by Brandi Wright

February 20, 2023
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place was held on January 10th. The newly created 41,750 square foot, two-story building includes designated indoor space for senior, youth, and family programs; a banquet/event space; fitness equipment and indoor walking track; two full basketball courts; a library and multi-purpose studio rooms.

