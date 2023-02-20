The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place was held on January 10th. The newly created 41,750 square foot, two-story building includes designated indoor space for senior, youth, and family programs; a banquet/event space; fitness equipment and indoor walking track; two full basketball courts; a library and multi-purpose studio rooms.
