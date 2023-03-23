Live Oak International Returns to Impress

Live Oak International, the only equine event to host both combined driving and show jumping at the same venue on the same weekend in North America , is scheduled to return to Ocala, Florida March 16-19, and organizers say it will be the biggest and best edition yet.

Held on the grounds of the iconic Live Oak Stud Farm, off State Road 40 west of Ocala, the Live Oak International tournament will offer record prize money, 200 world-class competitors and plenty of activities for the whole family, including special presentations by the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The largest spectator event held annually in Marion County, Live Oak International is a family affair as it’s organized and run through a team effort of the Weber family.

Family matriarch Charlotte C. Weber opens her picturesque Live Oak Stud to the public for the tournament. Her son, Live Oak International co-president, Chester C. Weber and granddaughter Chloe D. Reid play integral parts in planning and bringing the event to fruition.

“Chester wants the tournament to be bigger and better every year and to increase awareness of combined driving in North America,” said Chloe Reid, who is co-president of Live Oak International and a member of the US equestrian show jumping team. In addition to managing the tournament, Chloe will be competing at the tournament again this year in the show jumping classes.

This year, Reid said, Live Oak International will offer record amounts of prize money in both show jumping and combined driving. 100 competitors are expected to compete in show jumping and another 100 in the combined driving competition.

Reid noted that the best show jumpers in the world, including several Olympians, will be competing for top prize and World Cup qualifying points at LOI.,

Show jumping starts on Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, March 19, with the tournament gem being the CSI4*-W $222,600 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup ™ Ocala presented by Lugano Diamonds which will be broadcasted by CBS Sports.

Combined Driving is always a crowd favorite of the tournament. This year, Chester will be competing on home soil, for his 20th USEF Four-in-Hand National Championship title.

Live Oak International started and continues to expand with the goal to promote and elevate the sport of combined driving in America. As America’s premier competitor in the sport, Weber has strived to raise combined driving’s profile in America to where the equine discipline will be recognized by all.