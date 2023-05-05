Master of arms, basketball star and, now, mother of four

Katie Scott is a widowed mother of four beautiful children – three boys (Jason, Jaiden and Jordanian) and one girl (Jahsonyah), ages 12, 10, 9 and 7. They are a very active family. Katie was born and raised in Ocala. She attended Vanguard High School, Class of 2005.

Two of Katie’s boys play football and track, and her daughter does competitive cheerleading at Ocala Athletix and Track as well. She has one child, Jaiden, who is special needs who had a brain tumor when he was 18 months old. However, if you ever get the chance to meet him, you will fall in love. He can brighten up any room and make your day. His love and joy are the purest you will ever see.

Katie has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. One of her favorite things about Saint Leo is that her professor was able to get her an internship at the U.S. Attorney General’s Office before getting her degree.

Katie currently works for Southeastern Grocers as a store manager for Winn-Dixie in Ocala. She has been with Winn-Dixie for 21 years, with a four-year military leave of absence. Working for Winn-Dixie, not only does she get the joy of working with our local community, she also is the co-chair for the company’s Associate Resource Group, serving military families. One of her favorite things to do is to be able to try and help our youth and see them grow through high school and go onto their future careers. It is the best feeling when they come back into the store years later just to update you on their lives.

Katie had the honor of serving in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2012. She was a master at arms, which would be equivalent to other branches’ military police. Her rank was an E4 Petty Officer 3rd Class, also known as MA3. She was primarily stationed out of Washington state. Katie was stationed with a Security Forces Battalion in Silverdale, Wash., for 18 months before she transitioned to base police for the rest of her time.

While serving in the Navy, Katie tried out for the All-Navy Basketball Team in 2009 and was lucky enough to make the team and travel around the United States and play against the other branches and semi-pro teams. In 2009, the All-Navy Team won gold against the other branches of service. In 2009, she was also chosen to represent the All-Armed Forces Team, which is a combination of the best players from all of the branches to represent the USA against other countries’ basketball teams. While in the military, Katie met her husband, Jason Scott, who she was lucky enough to have been married to for 11 years, before he passed away in 2020.