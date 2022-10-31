The Kash brothers, all born on October 12 in different years, recently celebrated their big day at the Ocala Elks Lodge. Brothers

Mike (born 1949), Dennis (1951) and Jimmy (1952) celebrated the fascinating anomaly of shared birth days with approximately 80 family members and friends. Amazingly, Dennis’ wife Vicki, who passed away this past Aug. 19, was also born on Oct. 12.

Jimmy, owner of James Kash Masonry and Concrete, resides in Ocala and is married to Kathy. They have two daughters, a son, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dennis, a retired Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, resides in Dunnellon and has three daughters, a son, 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The eldest, Mike, is retired from the Marion County Building Department and resides in Ocala with his wife Bonnie. They have two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The event was catered by Tin Cup Catering with music provided by Dennis Rose.