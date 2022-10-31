It’s Always Better To Be Safe

Late September and early October was a busy time for Marion County as we all prepared for and recovered from Hurricane Ian. While our community was spared the worst effects, many of our neighbors down south weren’t so lucky. Whether it was Animal Services prepping Vanguard High School as an animal-friendly shelter for those evacuating, or our fire rescue teams sending help down south, our community came together to help those in need. Here are a few photos from around the county the past few weeks.