Hannah Reese and Mitchell Moody

Bride hometown: Ocala, FL

Groom hometown: Charlotte, NC

Parents of Groom: Marlene and Richard Moody

Parents of Bride: Lori and David Reese

Photography: Stephanie Lanni Photography

Ring: Michael M at Diamonds Direct

Charlotte

Floral: Duarte Florals Designs

Venue: Ernest Heminging Home

How we met: Hannah and Mitchell met while on vacation in Key West, Florida back in 2019 so naturally, they wanted to bring it back to where it all started!

It all started on that fateful Friday evening while aboard the sunset cruise that would eventually seal their destiny. Although it started as a friendship, it was clear that it would soon become more. After a year of bountiful adventures traveling near and far to visit each other, Hannah made one last final journey moving to Charlotte to be with her one true love, Mitchy, where they have been inseparable ever since. They look forward to all the ventures to come as they start this new chapter of their lives together!

Engaged: June 10th, 2022

Honeymoon: Tulum, Mexico

Unusual Touches: after the tone guest audiobook, palm leaf seating chart, cupcake sushi in lieu of a traditional wedding cake, and espresso martinis brought out to the dance floor to make sure our guests stayed as lively as ever!