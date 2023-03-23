Family Violence Workgroup

Organization Name:
Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention Workgroup
Leadership:
Monica Bryant, chair
Location:
We meet virtually the second Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.
To join the meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83222862547
Meeting ID: 832 2286 2547
Mission Statement:
To organize activities that increase public awareness of family and domestic violence through education, training and collaboration with individuals, community leaders and public and private organizations.
Our goal:
To reduce family violence in Marion County by coordinating community resources and services to assist families in crisis.
What we do:
We provide emergency resources and services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, safety planning and educational workshops.
How you can give of your time and treasure:
- Join the Workgroup.
- Make a financial contribution to the Workgroup.
- Host an event to benefit the Workgroup
- Organize a donation drive and collect items for our DV Apartment.
- Request prevention materials to display in your business, church or organization.
- Volunteer or attend one of our annual events: Night of Hope Honoring Victims and Survivors of Domestic
- Violence (September), Wear Your Wings DV Walk (October), Gift wrapping in Paddock Mall (December).