Family Violence Workgroup

Organization Name:

Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention Workgroup

Leadership:

Monica Bryant, chair

Location:

We meet virtually the second Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

To join the meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83222862547

Meeting ID: 832 2286 2547

Mission Statement:

To organize activities that increase public awareness of family and domestic violence through education, training and collaboration with individuals, community leaders and public and private organizations.

Our goal:

To reduce family violence in Marion County by coordinating community resources and services to assist families in crisis.

What we do:

We provide emergency resources and services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, safety planning and educational workshops.

How you can give of your time and treasure: