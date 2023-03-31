Daniel and Cassidy Nelson

Bride hometown: Fairfield, FL

Groom hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Parents of Groom: Robert & Christine Nelson

Parents of Bride: Chris Yawn & Scarlett Wiley

Photography: Wildalys Pagan – Wildalys Photography

Design: We went with simple colors, Burgundy and Navy blue – and our “design” was more rustic than anything. The venue itself was just naturally pretty, inside and out.

Ring: Hers from JCPenney’s – His from Northern Royal

Floral: Sola Wooden Flowers – my mother crafted them all and arranged the bouquets.

Venue: Seven Hills Farm – Trenton, FL

How we met: Daniel & I met through mutual friends 7 years ago, this May 2023 will be 6 years of us being together.

Engaged: We got engaged on Christmas Day back in 2020.

Honeymoon: Gatlinburg, Tennessee – we would love to live there one day

Unusual Touches: Instead of doing the typical wedding favors that most people either leave on the tables or throw away, we did customized koozies, that way when our guest were at the bar or just getting a soda/water they were able to take a koozie and can re-use it over and over. We also are big University of Florida Gator Football fans and we happened to get married on the day that they were playing against South Carolina, so my Garter was Orange and Blue and had a Gator on it, and Daniel also had an orange and blue grooms cake with a Gator Groom and Gator Bride as the topper. (We also had the UF Fight song play during the wedding too) it was great to see all of our fellow Gator fan guests join in on it and do the “Gator Chomp” with us.