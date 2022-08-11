Commission Chairman Delivers State of the County Address around Marion

Many counties across Florida and the nation do an annual State of the County Address for their individual communities. Here in Marion County, Commission Chairman Carl Zalak III has delivered State of the County addresses at several locations throughout the county in an effort to reach more of our residents, with two more dates planned in August.

Free and open to the public, these addresses cover all sorts of news and updates about Marion County government, its recent accomplishments and priorities for the coming days, weeks, months and years.

Previous dates for the State of the County Address include an update at the monthly CEP breakfast, a date at the Circle Square Cultural Center at On Top of The World, and a session at the Salt Springs VFW post in the Ocala National Forest.

Around the county

There are two more State of the County addresses planned for Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Aug. 9 date is at the Del Webb Spruce Creek Ballroom and is only open to Spruce Creek residents. However, the final address on Aug. 18 is located at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in The Villages and is open to everyone.

With dates spread throughout the county, the goal was to reach all corners of Marion and give as many people as possible an opportunity to come learn what their local government is planning to accomplish.

Lastly, once all in-person addresses are done, keep an eye out for a video version of the address that highlights everything covered in the speech. That video will be shared on MarionFL.org as well as on the county social media pages.

Plans for the future

At each State of the County Address, Commissioner Zalak details Marion County’s current priorities and our plans for the future.

A video from the four other county commissioners details many of the county’s major priorities, including the Litter Task Force, the Broadband Feasibility Study, the Commitment to Zero and more.

During the address, Commissioner Zalak also highlights some of the county’s recent successes, such as the recent PTSD Awareness Walk/Run and the amount of food and money raised during the last Bring The Harvest Home food drive. There also is a section highlighting the county’s lowest-ever unemployment rate of 2.8 percent and a segment focusing on the work Marion County does for our veterans.

Another highlight of the address is a video showing many of the current and future upgrades to infrastructure, including widening of the Northwest 80th Avenue corridor and the new I-75 exit and onramp at Northwest 49th Street.

Save your spot

Learn more about the State of the County Address or reserve your spot at an upcoming date by visiting MarionFL.org/SOC.

So please join us this month and come learn more about how your county government is working for you!