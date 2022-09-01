Charity Spotlight: Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center

ORGANIZATION NAME: Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center (Creative Services, Inc.)

LEADERSHIP: Dr Judy Wilson, CEO Board of Directors

LOCATION: Offices at 1910 S. Pine Ave., Ocala Fl 34471

MISSION STATEMENT: Creative Services, Inc. aids, comforts and empowers victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

WHAT WE DO: This agency is mandated to provide:

• Emergency Safe Shelter for up to 6 weeks-plus for victims and children

• Safety planning and lethality assessment

• Two 24-hour hotline

• Victim advocacy as well as financial and relocation assistance

• Legal advocacy

• Counseling

• Referral to community resource

• Transportation

• Personal supplies and food

HOW YOU CAN GIVE OF YOUR TIME AND TREASURE:

Volunteering to gather supplies, talk with victims, assessing their needs, arranging children and adult outings, arranging and coordinating fundraisers, providing transportation to court, medical appointments and to a safe location