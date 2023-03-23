We all grew up with the idea that breakfast should only be eaten in the morning — but why limit ourselves to that convention? Breakfast foods are delicious and nutritious, there’s no reason why they can’t be enjoyed for dinner once in a while. Mix things up and break out of mealtime ruts.

One benefit of having breakfast for dinner is that it can be quick and easy to prepare. Many breakfast foods, such as pancakes, waffles, and eggs, can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. This makes them perfect for a busy weeknight when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen and the kids are running around with hunger gaining on them. Also, breakfast foods often require simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand, such as eggs, flour, and milk. Bonus!

Then there’s the healthy side of breakfast for dinner. For example, scrambled eggs with veggies, a whole-grain waffle with peanut butter and fruit, or a spinach and feta omelet are all delicious and nutritious options that can satisfy your hunger without weighing you down for the evening.

Of course, the best part of having breakfast for dinner is the sheer pleasure of it. There’s something both comforting and satisfying about tucking into a plate of fluffy pancakes or a stack of crispy bacon strips in the evening. It can feel like a fun and indulgent treat, even though it’s often a healthier option than many dinner options. And the kids will think they’re getting an extra special, sneaky treat!

Don’t let traditional mealtime conventions hold you back from enjoying your favorite breakfast foods at dinner. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy meal, a healthier option, or simply a change of pace, having breakfast for dinner can be a delicious and satisfying option that the whole family can enjoy.

Wondering what to make? The sky is the limit, here are a few ideas to get your creative juices started.