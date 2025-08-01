August 2025 Issue of Ocala Magazine “The Art Issue”

Celebrating 45 years of storytelling and community impact, the August 2025 issue of Ocala Magazine presents its annual “Art Issue,” a vibrant tribute to local creativity and culture. This edition showcases original works from Ocala artists in partnership with the Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA), offering readers a stunning visual journey through painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. The featured cover piece, The Final Stretch by Stacie Rae Pedrick, captures the dynamic spirit of local art.

Beyond the canvas, this issue honors the legacy of esteemed attorney Dock Blanchard, explores city and county updates, and spotlights the nonprofit Hands of Mercy Everywhere (HOME), which supports teen mothers in foster care. Readers can enjoy diverse columns including “From the Mayor,” “Kids Corner,” and “Everything Equine,” alongside coverage of community events like VOCAL’s Furball and Veterans and First Responders appreciation ceremonies.

With award winning writing, fresh design led by new Creative Designer Jamie Tardif, and a renewed focus on community engagement, this issue blends beauty, heart, and purpose, firmly rooting Ocala Magazine as the voice of the Horse Capital of the World®

CLICK HERE TO READ THE AUGUST 2025 ISSUE!