2025 Better than the Best Party!

Come celebrate the winners of Ocala Magazine’s 2025 Better Than the Best 32nd annual contest at Golden Ocala on January 2026 from 6 to 8:30 PM. We’ll see you there!

Ocala Magazine has proudly hosted the Better Than the Best contest, a tradition that celebrates the people, businesses, and places that make our community shine. What makes this recognition special is that it is completely reader-driven. Each year, community members cast their votes to spotlight their favorite local professionals, restaurants, shops, and services. From hidden gems to long-standing staples, the contest reflects Ocala’s vibrant spirit and the pride we share in supporting local.