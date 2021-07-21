Shane Sandlin – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Shane Sandlin

Age: 24

Occupation: Vice President of Airplane Intel, Inc. By trade I am a pilot and aircraft mechanic but both skills are utilized to help our customers buy, sell, and maintain airplanes.

Name of business/workplace: Airplane Intel, Inc.

Grand goal in life: To have a big, happy family.

When not working … I enjoy relaxing with my family and friends.

What I like most about Ocala: Although it’s growing fast, it still has a small-town feel and the folks are nice.

Pet peeve: Complaining

Philosophy in a word: Integrity

Personal superpower: Intuition

If you could have a superhuman power, I’d like … to be able to fly.

Community cause: The Wounded Warrior Project

Guilty pleasure: I like to go fast.

Historical dinner date: The real Barry Seal. He probably had plenty of interesting flying stories.

People who know me say I am . . . goofy!

Biggest professional achievement: Joining Airplane Intel as a partner and assisting with its long-term growth.

Favorite part of my profession: Delivering newly acquired airplanes to our customers. Lots of times, we handle the whole transaction so the first time they see the airplane is when we deliver it. It’s always exciting.

I indulge too much in … eating out.