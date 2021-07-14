Name: John Collins Jr.
Age: 31
Occupation: Master Program Planner, Real Estate
Business/workplace: Lockheed Martin, Family Made Investments, LLC
Grand goal in life: Obtaining generational wealth.
When not working, I … am spending time with family,
What I like about Ocala: Having the ability to positively enact change in the community from a youth development perspective.
Pet peeve: Not having the ability to be in two places at one time.
Philosophy of life word: GoMAD “Go Make A Difference”
Personal superpower: Adaptability
Superhuman power I’d like: The ability to both see the future and positively change situations that brings harm to our Kings and Queens.
Favorite cause: At Ambitious Boys Becoming Ambitious Men we believe in using our past as a guidance to our youth’s future.
Guilty pleasure: Dancing and being the life of the party.
Historical dinner date: Chris Johnson, a military vet who has a full understanding on how to obtain generational wealth.
People who know me say I am… Someone who will go over and beyond for the youth within the community.
Biggest professional achievement: Supporting defense programs that provide capabilities that support our military men and women.
Favorite part of my profession: The ability to witness an engineering concept come to fruition which the ultimate purpose is to protect the United States of America.
I indulge too much in… B&C Eatery enticing food from Brett Stanley and Colby Robinson.