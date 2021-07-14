John Collins Jr.


Name: John Collins Jr. 

Age: 31

Occupation: Master Program Planner, Real Estate 

Business/workplace: Lockheed Martin, Family Made Investments, LLC

Grand goal in life: Obtaining generational wealth. 

When not working, I … am spending time with family, 

What I like about Ocala: Having the ability to positively enact change in the community from a youth development perspective. 

Pet peeve: Not having the ability to be in two places at one time. 

Philosophy of life word: GoMAD “Go Make A Difference” 

Personal superpower: Adaptability

Superhuman power I’d like: The ability to both see the future and positively change situations that brings harm to our Kings and Queens.  

Favorite cause: At Ambitious Boys Becoming Ambitious Men we believe in using our past as a guidance to our youth’s future.  

Guilty pleasure: Dancing and being the life of the party. 

Historical dinner date: Chris Johnson, a military vet who has a full understanding on how to obtain generational wealth. 

People who know me say I am…  Someone who will go over and beyond for the youth within the community.   

Biggest professional achievement: Supporting defense programs that provide capabilities that support our military men and women. 

Favorite part of my profession: The ability to witness an engineering concept come to fruition which the ultimate purpose is to protect the United States of America. 

I indulge too much in…  B&C Eatery enticing food from Brett Stanley and Colby Robinson.

 

Posted in Community

Menu