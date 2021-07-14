Jessica E. McClain – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Jessica E. McClain

Age: 39

Occupation: Director of Governmental Relations and Special Assistant to the President

Business/workplace: College of Central Florida

My grand goal in life: The billboard up at Ocala First United Methodist Church says it perfectly: I want to be the reason someone believes in the goodness of God.

When not working, I … am at a show at the Reilly or exploring Old Florida with my husband, Stan.

What I like most about living in Ocala: I have lived all over Florida, and when I moved here, I knew I was home. It’s not just a city, it’s a community.

My biggest pet peeve: Littering — it’s so easy to throw it in a trash can to keep our community clean.

Philosophy in a word: Jesus

Personal superpower: Kindness

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be … to be able to take away the hurt people experience.

Community cause: Pace Center for Girls

Guilty pleasure: Seasonal conch peas from Osteen’s Produce Market

Historical dinner date: Julia Child. I learned a lot about cooking from her book, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” I’d not only want to eat with her but cook the meal with her.

People who know me say I am … Resilient

Biggest professional achievement: Serving as the chair for the Florida College System lobbyists in 2020-21.

Favorite part of my profession: Knowing I am helping lives change through education.

I indulge too much in … Ice Breakers Sours-Sugar Free Mints