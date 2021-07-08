Jamie Gilmore Jr. – 40 under 40 2021

Name: Jamie Gilmore Jr.
Age: 27
Occupation: Co-Founder/CEO/Mentor
Business/workplace: Kut Different Inc.
Grand goal: To own my greatness, being who God created me to be. Adding value to every person, place or thing I come into contact with.
When not working, I … usually am watching sports, watching something educational or spending time with my family.
What I like about Ocala: Ocala is where I was born and raised, so being in my hometown chasing purpose.
Pet peeve: Hearing excuses.
Philosophy in a word: Intentional
Personal superpower: The ability to stay dedicated and committed.
Superhuman power I’d like: Teleportation.
Favorite cause: Kut Different Inc
Guilty pleasure: Watching cartoons. My top 3: Hey Arnold, Rocket Power, Looney Tunes
HIstorical dinner date: Reginald F. Lewis, Mr. Lewis was a business pioneer. We both are former athletes; I would love to have dinner with him to talk sports and get insight on his process of building a billion-dollar empire.
People who know me say I am . . . Loving, outspoken, and ambitious.
Biggest professional achievement: Becoming a business owner.
Favorite part of my profession: Helping a young person to realize their true worth and guiding them throughout their journey of life.
I indulge too much in. . . Thinking. I am always thinking of ways that I can be better, how I can grow my business, and what my next move is going to be.