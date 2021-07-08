Jamie Gilmore Jr. – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Jamie Gilmore Jr.

Age: 27

Occupation: Co-Founder/CEO/Mentor

Business/workplace: Kut Different Inc.

Grand goal: To own my greatness, being who God created me to be. Adding value to every person, place or thing I come into contact with.

When not working, I … usually am watching sports, watching something educational or spending time with my family.

What I like about Ocala: Ocala is where I was born and raised, so being in my hometown chasing purpose.

Pet peeve: Hearing excuses.

Philosophy in a word: Intentional

Personal superpower: The ability to stay dedicated and committed.

Superhuman power I’d like: Teleportation.

Favorite cause: Kut Different Inc

Guilty pleasure: Watching cartoons. My top 3: Hey Arnold, Rocket Power, Looney Tunes

HIstorical dinner date: Reginald F. Lewis, Mr. Lewis was a business pioneer. We both are former athletes; I would love to have dinner with him to talk sports and get insight on his process of building a billion-dollar empire.

People who know me say I am . . . Loving, outspoken, and ambitious.

Biggest professional achievement: Becoming a business owner.

Favorite part of my profession: Helping a young person to realize their true worth and guiding them throughout their journey of life.

I indulge too much in. . . Thinking. I am always thinking of ways that I can be better, how I can grow my business, and what my next move is going to be.