Jacob Baker – 40 under 40 2021

Name: Jacob Baker
Age: 29
Occupation: Recreation Program Supervisor
Business/workplace: City of Ocala Parks and Recreation
Grand goal in life: To make life richer for as many people as possible and enjoy myself while doing it.
When not working, I… am usually on my couch with a book and some tea.
What I like about Ocala: The small-town sense of community and connection.
Pet peeve: Disrespect or rudeness to anyone in a service position.
Philosophy of life word: Gratitude
Personal superpower: My confidence in my own abilities to overcome any obstacle.
Superhuman power I’d like: Teleportation
Favorite cause: Any that provide positive experiences for youth in under-resourced and minority communities.
Guilty pleasure: Terrible daytime television.
Historical dinner date: Marsha P. Johnson to get her unique perspective on activism and her legacy.
People who know me say I am… Dedicated, driven and generous.
Biggest professional achievement: Obtaining my Parks and Recreation professional certification.
Biggest personal achievement: Winning the Anita Ann Ivey Davis Person of the year award from the Ocalumni Corporation.
Favorite part of my profession: Working with people from all walks of life and hearing their stories.
I indulge too much in: Tendency to make jokes or laugh even when it might not be appropriate.