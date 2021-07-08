Jacob Baker – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Jacob Baker

Age: 29

Occupation: Recreation Program Supervisor

Business/workplace: City of Ocala Parks and Recreation

Grand goal in life: To make life richer for as many people as possible and enjoy myself while doing it.

When not working, I… am usually on my couch with a book and some tea.

What I like about Ocala: The small-town sense of community and connection.

Pet peeve: Disrespect or rudeness to anyone in a service position.

Philosophy of life word: Gratitude

Personal superpower: My confidence in my own abilities to overcome any obstacle.

Superhuman power I’d like: Teleportation

Favorite cause: Any that provide positive experiences for youth in under-resourced and minority communities.

Guilty pleasure: Terrible daytime television.

Historical dinner date: Marsha P. Johnson to get her unique perspective on activism and her legacy.

People who know me say I am… Dedicated, driven and generous.

Biggest professional achievement: Obtaining my Parks and Recreation professional certification.

Biggest personal achievement: Winning the Anita Ann Ivey Davis Person of the year award from the Ocalumni Corporation.

Favorite part of my profession: Working with people from all walks of life and hearing their stories.

I indulge too much in: Tendency to make jokes or laugh even when it might not be appropriate.