Name: Garland Brigham
Age: 23
Occupation: HR Coordinator
Business/workplace: World Equestrian Center
Grand goal in life: To be happy, live life, and help others
When not working, I . . . workout, coach youth football, read books, and study
What I like about Ocala: Ocala prepares you to have a greater appreciation for the little things. It is nice to live in a place where you can genuinely take your time, that is hard to come by.
Pet peeve: People who are content with being average
Philosophy of life word: Faith
Personal superpower: The ability to relate and understand others
Superhuman power I’d like: the power to turn back time
Favorite cause: gun violence within the youth (especially the black community)
Guilty pleasure: watching anime in bed
Historical dinner date: Martin Luther King. I choose him because it would be great to hear his philosophies about life and the state of America today
People who know me say I am . . . calm, understanding, and driven
Biggest professional achievement: Obtaining my master degree in Business Administration
Favorite part of my profession: Helping others and problem-solving
I indulge too much in . . . sleep