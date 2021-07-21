Eddie Q. Rocker Sr. – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Eddie Q. Rocker Sr.

Age: 30

Occupation: Department Manager at TeamCone/Co-Founder of Kut Different Inc.

Business/workplace: Kut Different Inc.

Grand goal in life: I’m determined to prove to myself, friends, and loved ones that success and happiness is achievable. There are so many obstacles in life that are meant to be setbacks but through adversity and faith all things are possible.

When I’m not working, I … Relax with the family on vacation.

What I like about Ocala: I like seeing the growth of our city. The expansion of Ocala shows that opportunities are right in our backyards.

Pet peeve: Because I have a big heart, so being taken advantage of can be disappointing.

Philosophy of life word: Resilience

Personal superpower: The spirit of Empathy

Superhuman power I’d like: Reading minds

Favorite cause: Kut Different Inc.

Guilty pleasure: I have a sweet tooth

Historical dinner date: Muhammad Ali. I would want to pick his brain and try to understand why and what made him always believe he was great and how I could apply that same mentality in my life.

People who know me say I am . . . Laid back

Biggest professional achievement: Masters Degree in Public Administration from Florida A&M University

Favorite part of profession: Being a part of a team, working with individuals in multiple departments who all work together for a common purpose or goal

I indulge too much in: Scrolling through social media with down time.