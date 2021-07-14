Andrea Lopez – 40 under 40 2021

Name: Andrea Lopez
Age: 28
Occupation: Operations Manager
Business/Workplace: Airplane Intel, Inc.
Grand goal in life: To be able to give back to my community and the people who raised me.
When not working, I … like to spend time with friends and family and take care of my well being through exercise. I really enjoy outdoor activities.
What I like most about Ocala: All the wildlife and nature surrounding it.
Pet peeve: Disloyalty.
Philosophy in a word: Growth.
My personal superpower: I am very good at staying focused, even in a busy environment.
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be … flying.
Community cause: I am very passionate about taking care of the environment and reducing contamination. I believe everyone should have access to clean water and air.
Guilty pleasure: Red wine and a barbecue
Historical dinner date: Walt Disney. I am inspired by his vision and curious about his inspiration and creativity.
People who know me say I am … a caring and loyal person who is strong and not afraid to be vulnerable.
Biggest professional achievement: Obtaining a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with distinction.
Greatest personal achievement: Always being recognized and honored for my hard work and reliability in all the academic programs and projects I have been a part of.
Favorite part of my profession: Learning about different types of aircraft and the ins and out of flying and maintaining one.
I indulge too much in … spending time with my dog, Emmy.