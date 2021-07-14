Andrea Lopez – 40 under 40 2021



Name: Andrea Lopez

Age: 28

Occupation: Operations Manager

Business/Workplace: Airplane Intel, Inc.

Grand goal in life: To be able to give back to my community and the people who raised me.

When not working, I … like to spend time with friends and family and take care of my well being through exercise. I really enjoy outdoor activities.

What I like most about Ocala: All the wildlife and nature surrounding it.

Pet peeve: Disloyalty.

Philosophy in a word: Growth.

My personal superpower: I am very good at staying focused, even in a busy environment.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be … flying.

Community cause: I am very passionate about taking care of the environment and reducing contamination. I believe everyone should have access to clean water and air.

Guilty pleasure: Red wine and a barbecue

Historical dinner date: Walt Disney. I am inspired by his vision and curious about his inspiration and creativity.

People who know me say I am … a caring and loyal person who is strong and not afraid to be vulnerable.

Biggest professional achievement: Obtaining a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with distinction.

Greatest personal achievement: Always being recognized and honored for my hard work and reliability in all the academic programs and projects I have been a part of.

Favorite part of my profession: Learning about different types of aircraft and the ins and out of flying and maintaining one.

I indulge too much in … spending time with my dog, Emmy.