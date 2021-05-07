Treats for Mom

Story, photography and recipes by Robin Fannon

Having lost my own beloved mother in 2018, Mother’s Day is bittersweet for me and I’m sure many other daughters and sons are thinking about their dearly departed. This year, Ocala Magazine is embracing the idea of celebrating ALL mothers globally who are fighting the good fight. It’s been an extraordinarily tough year for matriarchs all over the world. They have struggled to keep their families safe from a global pandemic, lost income, school closings, home schooling, isolation and immense pressure. We applaud their bravery, stamina, survival instincts and the unconditional love they shower on their loved ones every day. With that being said, there is no better way to show Mom how much you love and appreciate her than a leisurely breakfast in bed. No matter what her preferences are, we have some terrific ideas for you to lovingly pamper her. After all, food is the ultimate universal love language. Happy Mother’s Day!

For the meat lovers

Prosciutto and melon, crispy maple wood-smoked bacon

For the Heath Conscience Mom

Blueberry Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups apple juice (can substitute white grape juice, dairy milk, or almond milk)

1 banana halved

1 ½ cups frozen blueberries

¾ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

fresh blueberries and mint sprigs for garnish optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the apple juice, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glass of choice and garnish with mint or fresh berries if desired.

For the Pescatarian Mom

Homemade Gravlax

This is a labor of love, but the store-bought smoked salmon works fine!

INGREDIENTS

One 3- to 4-pound cleaned salmon without the head, skin on

1 cup salt

2 cups brown sugar

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup spirits, like brandy, gin, aquavit or lemon vodka

2 good-size bunches of fresh dill, roughly chopped, stems and all

Lemon wedges for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Fillet the salmon or have the fishmonger do it; the fish need not be scaled. Lay both halves, skin side down, on a plate.

Toss together the salt, brown sugar and pepper and rub this mixture all over the salmon (the skin too) then splash on the spirits. Put most of the dill on the flesh side of one of the fillets, sandwich them together, tail to tail, and rub any remaining salt-sugar mixture on the outside; cover with any remaining dill, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Cover the sandwich with another plate and top with something that weighs a couple of pounds — some unopened cans, for example. Refrigerate.

Open the package every 12 to 24 hours and baste, inside and out, with the accumulated juices. When the flesh is opaque, on the second or third day (you will see it changing when you baste it) slice thinly as you would smoked salmon — on the bias and without the skin — and serve with rye bread or pumpernickel and lemon wedges.

For the Mediterranean diet lover Mom

Spinach, feta and tomato omelette

INGREDIENTS

4 large organic eggs

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

1 plum tomato, sliced

2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine eggs, spinach, oregano and salt in a medium bowl. Beat until well blended. Lightly coat a 9-inch nonstick skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook until bottom is lightly browned and firm, about 5-6 minutes. With a spatula, flip the omelet to the other side and cook 3 minutes. Transfer omelet to a platter. Sprinkle tomatoes and cheese on one half (and onions, if desired) and fold over other half to cover.