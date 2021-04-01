FASHION+FOOD+FLOWERS+FUN

Written + Styled by Robin Fannon| Photography by Ralph Demilio
After a year – a year! – of COVID-19 restrictions, quarantining and remote communications, we are beginning to see some glimmers of normalcy. Our pre-pandemic downtown retail establishments were thriving. It’s been a tough year for them and OM is pleased to throw some support behind these small business owners. As for the Ocala fashion girls out there, it’s time to bust out of those drab sweats and into some fantasy florals, soft pastels, dreamy knits and bold pops of color. Of course, there is the ever-present slip dress and the always-on-trend animal print, only this time is a mini with puffy sleeves. Three local Ocala beauties, and good friends, Amanda Pell, Erin Lindsey and Joy Emerson gathered downtown on the morning of the Spring Equinox, to forage at the Farmer’s Market for some healthy provisions, followed by brunch complete with Mimosas, fresh flowers, delicious food and beautiful al fresco surroundings. So, cheers to supporting local business, enjoying some normalcy and bringing some beauty back into our lives!
L-R: Amanda: ruffled mini from The Pink Hanger; Erin: Mittoshop baby blue babydoll mini from Shannon Roth Collection, bunny rabbit earrings from Marley Mae; Joy: smocked maxi dress with cutout back from The Pink Hanger. All bracelets are Meghan Browne from Shannon Roth Collection
L-R: Amanda: bubblegum pink skort and white tank top from The Pink Hanger, Consuela Tote from Shannon Roth Collection; Erin: white trousers and green top from The Pink Hanger; Joy; tangerine and white sundress from Zara, Megan Browne bracelet from Shannon Roth Collection
L-R: Erin: green dress from Shannon Roth Collection, headband from Marley Mae; Amanda: knit midi dress from Zara, beaded earrings from Marley Mae; Joy: Gilli dress from Shannon Roth Collection. Slides on all three from DSW.
L-R: Erin: Coral slip dress from Target; Amanda: Current Air lace skirt and Double Zero white T-shirt from Shannon Roth Collection; Joy: Animal print dress and Julie Vos jewelry from Shannon Roth Collection
Colorful Sunglasses from Izipizi, Paris available at Shannon Roth Collection
L-R: Amanda: Flowy pants and tank from the Pink Hanger; Erin: Surf Gypsy two piece set from Shannon Roth Collection; Joy: Blue tiered pant and crop top from The Pink Hanger. Meghan Browne bracelets from Shannon Roth Collection.