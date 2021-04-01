FASHION+FOOD+FLOWERS+FUN

Written + Styled by Robin Fannon | Photography by Ralph Demilio

After a year – a year! – of COVID-19 restrictions, quarantining and remote communications, we are beginning to see some glimmers of normalcy. Our pre-pandemic downtown retail establishments were thriving. It’s been a tough year for them and OM is pleased to throw some support behind these small business owners. As for the Ocala fashion girls out there, it’s time to bust out of those drab sweats and into some fantasy florals, soft pastels, dreamy knits and bold pops of color. Of course, there is the ever-present slip dress and the always-on-trend animal print, only this time is a mini with puffy sleeves. Three local Ocala beauties, and good friends, Amanda Pell, Erin Lindsey and Joy Emerson gathered downtown on the morning of the Spring Equinox, to forage at the Farmer’s Market for some healthy provisions, followed by brunch complete with Mimosas, fresh flowers, delicious food and beautiful al fresco surroundings. So, cheers to supporting local business, enjoying some normalcy and bringing some beauty back into our lives!