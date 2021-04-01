Eggs: the taste of spring in every bite! 

Story, Recipes and Photography by Robin Fannon

Remember the cholesterol scare back in the late 70s that had everyone banning eggs from their diets? As it turns out, eggs in fact are among the healthiest foods you can eat. They are high in protein, healthy fats and loaded with health-supporting vitamins and minerals.

In particular, they are high in the essential nutrient Choline, which supports cell production, helps the body metabolize fat, improves memory and cognition, promotes heart health and boosts metabolism. Most of us don’t think about these health benefits when we consume eggs.

We eat them because they are delicious! They’re inexpensive, portable and their recipe versatility is endless. This month we feature three egg recipes that are simple to prepare and evoke the flavors of the spring season. Here’s an interesting tidbit: Did you know that an egg will balance in an upright position on the spring equinox due to the earth’s position and the pull of gravity? Having missed the opportunity this year, I’ll have to mark my 2022 calendar!

Lobster Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

12 hard-cooked extra-large eggs, peeled

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 cup coarsely chopped cooked lobster

Smoked paprika

Chopped fresh dill

Instructions

Cut eggs in halves lengthwise. Place yolks in a medium bowl; place whites on a serving platter. Mash yolks with a fork until crumbly. Add mayonnaise and next five ingredients; beat at medium speed with a mixer until smooth. Gently stir in lobster.

Spoon filling into whites. Sprinkle tops with smoked paprika and fresh dill. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

“Jammy” Eggs

These buttery tasting eggs make for a super-delicious breakfast or wonderful snack. Serve with buttered toast, crackers, fresh herbs, sea salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Ingredients

4 to 8 organic large eggs

Instructions

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower eggs into water one at a time. Cook 6½ minutes, adjusting heat to maintain a gentle boil. Transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and chill until just slightly warm, about 2 minutes.

Gently crack eggs all over and peel, starting from the wider end, which contains the air pocket.

Eggs can be cooked and peeled 3 days ahead. Store airtight in the refrigerator.

Herby Spinach

Ingredients

1/2 pound baby potatoes (6 to 8)

10 large eggs

1/3 cup crème fraîche

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 leek, white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise, rinsed, and thinly sliced crosswise

1 spring onion or scallion, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly cracked pepper

2 cups lightly packed baby spinach

3 ounces goat cheese

For Garnish

1 handful fresh parsley or cilantro

1 handful chopped fresh dill

1 handful chopped chives, with blossoms, if available

1/2 lemon, zested

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). In a saucepan, boil the potatoes until fork tender. Drain and when they are cool enough to handle, thinly slice the potatoes.

Whisk together the eggs, crème fraîche, and salt.

In a cast-iron or nonstick ovenproof skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the leek and onion and sauté until soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook another few minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the spinach and cook until just wilted. Lower the heat to medium-low and pour in the egg mixture. Cook for a few minutes, pushing the eggs toward the center of the skillet as they cook. As you work, be careful not to break apart the potatoes. Once the eggs have set on the bottom, dot the top of the frittata with goat cheese. Place the skillet in the oven and cook just until the frittata has set, 12 to 15 minutes.

Remove the frittata from the oven and cool slightly. To serve, garnish with fresh herbs and lemon zest.

and Goat Cheese Frittata