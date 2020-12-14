2020 Better than the Best Results

 

Every year keeps getting BETTER.

Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted.

Here are YOUR 2020 Better than the Best results!

Best Photographer: Sarah Miller
Runners-up: Dave Miller, Mark Emery

Best Personal Trainer: Clint Hart
Runners-up: Tyla Kennedy, Traci Rivera

Best Barbecue: Big Lee’s
Runners-up: Sonny’s, Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar
Top Write-In: Artman’s Smokehouse

Best Dressed Male: Lewis Stokes
Runners-up: Ricky DeJesus, E.J. Nieves

Best Dressed Female: Angie Lewis
Runners-up: Evelyn Nussel, Candice Christian

Best Hair Salon: Face the Day Salon & Spa
Runners-up: Hello Gorgeous, Enve @ Salon 209
Top Write-In: Salon Bliss

Best Insurance Agency: Angie Lewis State Farm
Runners-up: Ocala Insurance Agency, Drew Ditty All-State
Top Write-In: Bradshaw State Farm

Best Alternative Wellness: OFMC Wellness
Runners-up: Faithfully Guided Health Center, Absolute Health Ocala
Top Write-In: Pulse Center, Recharge Clinic

Best Assisted Living Facility: Hawthorne Village
Runners-up: The Bridge at Life Care Center, Camelot Chateau
Top Write-In: Bridgewater Park

Best Aesthetician: OFMC Dermatology and Aesthetics Institute
Runners-up: Nirvana Medical Spa, Beyond Skin

Best Service Club: Ocala Shrine Club
Runners-up: Rotary Club, Junior League
Top Write-In: Girl Scouts

Best Retirement Community: On Top of the World
Runners-up: Trilogy, Stone Creek
Top Write-In: SummerGlen

Best Antique Store: White Elephant
Runners-up: Two Sisters, Ole Cracker House
Top Write-In: Ocala Antique Mall and Estates

Best Place to Swim: Rainbow Springs
Runners-up: Juniper Springs, Alexander Springs
Top Write-In: Silver Glen

Best Cave: Ocala Caverns
Runners-up: Scott Springs, Hitchhikers Cave
Top Write-In: Devils’ Den

Best Boutique: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Marley Mae Market & Paperie, Pink Hanger
Top Write-In: Serendipity

Best Summer Kids Program: YMCA
Runners-up: Discovery Center, Camp Kiwanis
Top Write-In: Martial Arts Center

Best Attorney: Daniel Hightower
Runners-up: Doc Blanchard, Cannon Law Firm
Top Write-In: Riggins Law Firm

Best Dentist: Ocala Family Dentistry
Runners-up: Chandra Smile Designs, Dr. Quinn Family Dentistry
Top Write-In: Grand Oaks

Best Electrician: Mid-State Electric
Runners-up: Ciraco Electric, Kuhn Electric
Top Write-In: Roam Electric

Best Pediatrics: Ocala Pediatrics
Runners-up: Children’s Health of Ocala, Heart of Florida Medical Center
Top Write-In: Marion Pediatrics

Best Place to Network: Ocala Business Leaders
Runners-up: CEP After Hours, Business Network International
Top Write-In: Hispanic Business Council

Best Lawn Care Professional: A Cut Above Lawn Care
Runners-up: Jason Schmidt Landscaping, Marion Precision & Lawn Care
Top Write-In: Clean Cut Lawn Care

Best Nail Professional: Azulene Day Spa
Runners-up: Face the Day Salon and Spa, Happy Nails Spa and Salon
Top Write-In: Premiere Hair and Nail

Best Food Truck: Big Lee’s BBQ
Runners-up: Smokin Swamp BBQ, Curbside Cuisine
Top Write-In: Charlie’s Pinchos

Best Medical Facility: AdventHealth Ocala
Runners-up: Ocala Family Medical Center, Ocala Regional Medical Center
Top Write-In: Family Care Specialists

Best Chiropractor: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic Center
Runners-up: Pitts Family Chiropractic, Downtown Chiropractic and Wellness
Top Write-In: Stenfield Chiropractic

Best Automotive Repair: Don’s Garage
Runners-up: Patrick’s Auto & Truck Repair, Firestone Complete Auto Care
Top Write-In: Spencer’s

Best Southern Food: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar, Cracker Barrel
Top Write-In: Brooklyn’s Backyard

Best Radio Personality: Lewis Stokes (K Country)
Runners-up: Hunter & Parker (Wind FM), Jen Ryan (Q92)
Top Write-In: Bob Rose (97.3 The Sky)

Best Commercial Realtor: Van Akin Foxfire
Runners-up: Nolan Galloway II, Philip Glassman Birkshire Hathaway
Top Write-In: Beau Broker

Best Residential Realtor: Roberts Real Estate
Runners-up: Ocala Horse Properties, Carolyn Roberts
Top Write-In: Allie Jara

Best Auto Dealer: DeLuca Toyota
Runners-up: Jenkins Auto, Ford of Ocala
Top Write-In: Automax

Best Caterer: Mojo’s Grill and Catering
Runners-up: 3’s Catering, Brick City Catering
Top Write-In: Pasta Faire

Best Event DJ: DJ Rocket
Runners-up: Just Joel, Joe Ortiz
Top Write-In: Matt Gray

Best Veterinary Facility: Magnolia Animal Hospital
Runners-up: Maricamp Animal Hospital, UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services
Top Write-In: Town and Country

Best Jeweler: Gause & Sons
Runners-up: Lady Jeweler, Silver City
Top Write-In: Kay Jeweler

Best Hotel: Ocala Hilton
Runners-up: Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center
Top Write-In: Marriott

Best Physical Therapy Facility: Strive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Runners-up: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic, Mid-Florida Physical Therapy
Top Write-In: Alpha Rehabilitation

Best Tattoo: Fat Kat Artistry
Runners-up: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery of Ocala
Top Write-In: Infidels Ink

Best Breakfast: (tie) Scrambles, Darrell’s Diner
Runners-up: First Watch, The Gathering Cafe
Top Write-In: Wolfy’s

Best Gym: The Zone Health and Fitness
Runners-up: Planet Fitness, YMCA
Top Write-In: Healthy Harts

Best Home Builder: Armstrong Homes
Runners-up: Fabian Construction, Boyd
Top Write-In: Straightline

Best Place to Picnic: Sholom Park
Runners-up: Tuscawilla Park, Greenway Trail
Top Write-In: Silver Springs

Best Visual Artist: E.J. Nieves
Runners-up: Teddy Sykes, Melissa Fiorentino

Best Non-Retirement Community Golf Course: Golden Ocala
Runners-up: Country Club of Ocala, Ocala Golf Club, Juliette Falls

Best Retirement Community Golf Course: Trilogy
Runners-up: Stone Creek, Stone Crest
Top Write-In: SummerGlen

Best Bar for Live Music: Bank Street Patio Bar
Runners-up: Pi on Broadway, Charlie Horse
Top Write-In: Black Sheep on Broadway, 100 Proof

Best Place to Order a Cake: Betty Cakes
Runners-up: J Marie Cheesecakes, Stella’s Modern Pantry
Top Write-In: Publix

Best Chef: Randall White (Mark’s Prime)
Runners-up: Patrice Perron (La Cuisine), Tony Deras (Katya Vineyards)
Top Write-In: Loring Felix (Fiery Chef)

Best Thrift Store: White Elephant
Runners-up: The Monkey Cage, The Mustard Seed Collection
Top Write-In: Kids Stuff

Best Bartender: Ben Payne (Pi)
Runners-up: Billy Pickering (Ivy on the Square), Buck Martin (Tipsy Skipper)
Top Write-In: Charlotte Petersen (Oxford Downs)

Best Solo/Duet Act: Jeff Jarrett
Runners-up: Caly & Megan Music, Miranda Madison
Top Write-In: Conrad Marcum

Best Local Band: Shine and the Shakers
Runners-up: Baseline, The States
Top Write-In: Propaganjah

Best Place to Get Pampered: Face the Day Spa
Runners-up: Azulene Day Spa, Massage Envy
Top Write-In: Brick City Spa

Best Dessert: Betty Cakes
Runners-up: Ocala’s Chocolate and Confections, Twistee Treat
Top Write-In: Ms. Steve’s

Best Barbershop: Big Al’s
Runners-up: Roland’s Barbershop, Nick’s
Top Write-In: High Class Barber Spa

Best Family Restaurant: Mojo’s Grill
Runners-up: Brooklyn’s Backyard, Gator’s Dockside
Top Write-In: Pasta Faire

Best Pet Groomer: Doggy Bubbles
Runners-up: Perfect Paws, Prefurred Pet Wash and Grooming
Top Write-In: The Works, Gypsy Groomer, Dog House

Best Place to See A Show: Reilly Arts Center
Runners-up: Marion Theatre, Ocala Civic Theatre
To Write-In: Southeastern Livestock Pavilion

Best Financial Planner: Nick Navetta
Runners-up: Greg Ergle, John Moody
Top Write-In: Phil Olstein, Michael Miller, George Mathis

Best Tacos and Burritos: Las Margueritas
Runners-up: Latinos Y Mas, El Toreo
Top Write-In: MAE Beer & Tapas

Best Place for Romantic Dinner: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Mark’s Prime,
La Cuisine, Ipanema

Best Pizza: Brooklyn’s Backyard
Runners-up: Lorito’s Italian Kitchen, Blue Highway
Top Write-In: (tie) Wise Guys, Piesano’s, Formaggio’s

Best Equestrian Event: Horseshows In The Sun
Runners-up: Live Oak International, MCS Horse Shows

Best Event Planner: Golden Ocala
Runners-up: Party Time Rentals, Marge Felix
Top Write-In: Making It Matthews  

Best Coffee: Symmetry  coffee & crepes
Runners-up: Starbuck’s, Chelsea Coffee Co.
Top Write-in: The Gathering Cafe

