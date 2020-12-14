Every year keeps getting BETTER.
Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted.
Here are YOUR 2020 Better than the Best results!
Best Photographer: Sarah Miller
Runners-up: Dave Miller, Mark Emery
Best Personal Trainer: Clint Hart
Runners-up: Tyla Kennedy, Traci Rivera
Best Barbecue: Big Lee’s
Runners-up: Sonny’s, Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar
Top Write-In: Artman’s Smokehouse
Best Dressed Male: Lewis Stokes
Runners-up: Ricky DeJesus, E.J. Nieves
Best Dressed Female: Angie Lewis
Runners-up: Evelyn Nussel, Candice Christian
Best Hair Salon: Face the Day Salon & Spa
Runners-up: Hello Gorgeous, Enve @ Salon 209
Top Write-In: Salon Bliss
Best Insurance Agency: Angie Lewis State Farm
Runners-up: Ocala Insurance Agency, Drew Ditty All-State
Top Write-In: Bradshaw State Farm
Best Alternative Wellness: OFMC Wellness
Runners-up: Faithfully Guided Health Center, Absolute Health Ocala
Top Write-In: Pulse Center, Recharge Clinic
Best Assisted Living Facility: Hawthorne Village
Runners-up: The Bridge at Life Care Center, Camelot Chateau
Top Write-In: Bridgewater Park
Best Aesthetician: OFMC Dermatology and Aesthetics Institute
Runners-up: Nirvana Medical Spa, Beyond Skin
Best Service Club: Ocala Shrine Club
Runners-up: Rotary Club, Junior League
Top Write-In: Girl Scouts
Best Retirement Community: On Top of the World
Runners-up: Trilogy, Stone Creek
Top Write-In: SummerGlen
Best Antique Store: White Elephant
Runners-up: Two Sisters, Ole Cracker House
Top Write-In: Ocala Antique Mall and Estates
Best Place to Swim: Rainbow Springs
Runners-up: Juniper Springs, Alexander Springs
Top Write-In: Silver Glen
Best Cave: Ocala Caverns
Runners-up: Scott Springs, Hitchhikers Cave
Top Write-In: Devils’ Den
Best Boutique: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Marley Mae Market & Paperie, Pink Hanger
Top Write-In: Serendipity
Best Summer Kids Program: YMCA
Runners-up: Discovery Center, Camp Kiwanis
Top Write-In: Martial Arts Center
Best Attorney: Daniel Hightower
Runners-up: Doc Blanchard, Cannon Law Firm
Top Write-In: Riggins Law Firm
Best Dentist: Ocala Family Dentistry
Runners-up: Chandra Smile Designs, Dr. Quinn Family Dentistry
Top Write-In: Grand Oaks
Best Electrician: Mid-State Electric
Runners-up: Ciraco Electric, Kuhn Electric
Top Write-In: Roam Electric
Best Pediatrics: Ocala Pediatrics
Runners-up: Children’s Health of Ocala, Heart of Florida Medical Center
Top Write-In: Marion Pediatrics
Best Place to Network: Ocala Business Leaders
Runners-up: CEP After Hours, Business Network International
Top Write-In: Hispanic Business Council
Best Lawn Care Professional: A Cut Above Lawn Care
Runners-up: Jason Schmidt Landscaping, Marion Precision & Lawn Care
Top Write-In: Clean Cut Lawn Care
Best Nail Professional: Azulene Day Spa
Runners-up: Face the Day Salon and Spa, Happy Nails Spa and Salon
Top Write-In: Premiere Hair and Nail
Best Food Truck: Big Lee’s BBQ
Runners-up: Smokin Swamp BBQ, Curbside Cuisine
Top Write-In: Charlie’s Pinchos
Best Medical Facility: AdventHealth Ocala
Runners-up: Ocala Family Medical Center, Ocala Regional Medical Center
Top Write-In: Family Care Specialists
Best Chiropractor: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic Center
Runners-up: Pitts Family Chiropractic, Downtown Chiropractic and Wellness
Top Write-In: Stenfield Chiropractic
Best Automotive Repair: Don’s Garage
Runners-up: Patrick’s Auto & Truck Repair, Firestone Complete Auto Care
Top Write-In: Spencer’s
Best Southern Food: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar, Cracker Barrel
Top Write-In: Brooklyn’s Backyard
Best Radio Personality: Lewis Stokes (K Country)
Runners-up: Hunter & Parker (Wind FM), Jen Ryan (Q92)
Top Write-In: Bob Rose (97.3 The Sky)
Best Commercial Realtor: Van Akin Foxfire
Runners-up: Nolan Galloway II, Philip Glassman Birkshire Hathaway
Top Write-In: Beau Broker
Best Residential Realtor: Roberts Real Estate
Runners-up: Ocala Horse Properties, Carolyn Roberts
Top Write-In: Allie Jara
Best Auto Dealer: DeLuca Toyota
Runners-up: Jenkins Auto, Ford of Ocala
Top Write-In: Automax
Best Caterer: Mojo’s Grill and Catering
Runners-up: 3’s Catering, Brick City Catering
Top Write-In: Pasta Faire
Best Event DJ: DJ Rocket
Runners-up: Just Joel, Joe Ortiz
Top Write-In: Matt Gray
Best Veterinary Facility: Magnolia Animal Hospital
Runners-up: Maricamp Animal Hospital, UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services
Top Write-In: Town and Country
Best Jeweler: Gause & Sons
Runners-up: Lady Jeweler, Silver City
Top Write-In: Kay Jeweler
Best Hotel: Ocala Hilton
Runners-up: Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center
Top Write-In: Marriott
Best Physical Therapy Facility: Strive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Runners-up: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic, Mid-Florida Physical Therapy
Top Write-In: Alpha Rehabilitation
Best Tattoo: Fat Kat Artistry
Runners-up: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery of Ocala
Top Write-In: Infidels Ink
Best Breakfast: (tie) Scrambles, Darrell’s Diner
Runners-up: First Watch, The Gathering Cafe
Top Write-In: Wolfy’s
Best Gym: The Zone Health and Fitness
Runners-up: Planet Fitness, YMCA
Top Write-In: Healthy Harts
Best Home Builder: Armstrong Homes
Runners-up: Fabian Construction, Boyd
Top Write-In: Straightline
Best Place to Picnic: Sholom Park
Runners-up: Tuscawilla Park, Greenway Trail
Top Write-In: Silver Springs
Best Visual Artist: E.J. Nieves
Runners-up: Teddy Sykes, Melissa Fiorentino
Best Non-Retirement Community Golf Course: Golden Ocala
Runners-up: Country Club of Ocala, Ocala Golf Club, Juliette Falls
Best Retirement Community Golf Course: Trilogy
Runners-up: Stone Creek, Stone Crest
Top Write-In: SummerGlen
Best Bar for Live Music: Bank Street Patio Bar
Runners-up: Pi on Broadway, Charlie Horse
Top Write-In: Black Sheep on Broadway, 100 Proof
Best Place to Order a Cake: Betty Cakes
Runners-up: J Marie Cheesecakes, Stella’s Modern Pantry
Top Write-In: Publix
Best Chef: Randall White (Mark’s Prime)
Runners-up: Patrice Perron (La Cuisine), Tony Deras (Katya Vineyards)
Top Write-In: Loring Felix (Fiery Chef)
Best Thrift Store: White Elephant
Runners-up: The Monkey Cage, The Mustard Seed Collection
Top Write-In: Kids Stuff
Best Bartender: Ben Payne (Pi)
Runners-up: Billy Pickering (Ivy on the Square), Buck Martin (Tipsy Skipper)
Top Write-In: Charlotte Petersen (Oxford Downs)
Best Solo/Duet Act: Jeff Jarrett
Runners-up: Caly & Megan Music, Miranda Madison
Top Write-In: Conrad Marcum
Best Local Band: Shine and the Shakers
Runners-up: Baseline, The States
Top Write-In: Propaganjah
Best Place to Get Pampered: Face the Day Spa
Runners-up: Azulene Day Spa, Massage Envy
Top Write-In: Brick City Spa
Best Dessert: Betty Cakes
Runners-up: Ocala’s Chocolate and Confections, Twistee Treat
Top Write-In: Ms. Steve’s
Best Barbershop: Big Al’s
Runners-up: Roland’s Barbershop, Nick’s
Top Write-In: High Class Barber Spa
Best Family Restaurant: Mojo’s Grill
Runners-up: Brooklyn’s Backyard, Gator’s Dockside
Top Write-In: Pasta Faire
Best Pet Groomer: Doggy Bubbles
Runners-up: Perfect Paws, Prefurred Pet Wash and Grooming
Top Write-In: The Works, Gypsy Groomer, Dog House
Best Place to See A Show: Reilly Arts Center
Runners-up: Marion Theatre, Ocala Civic Theatre
To Write-In: Southeastern Livestock Pavilion
Best Financial Planner: Nick Navetta
Runners-up: Greg Ergle, John Moody
Top Write-In: Phil Olstein, Michael Miller, George Mathis
Best Tacos and Burritos: Las Margueritas
Runners-up: Latinos Y Mas, El Toreo
Top Write-In: MAE Beer & Tapas
Best Place for Romantic Dinner: Ivy on the Square
Runners-up: Mark’s Prime,
La Cuisine, Ipanema
Best Pizza: Brooklyn’s Backyard
Runners-up: Lorito’s Italian Kitchen, Blue Highway
Top Write-In: (tie) Wise Guys, Piesano’s, Formaggio’s
Best Equestrian Event: Horseshows In The Sun
Runners-up: Live Oak International, MCS Horse Shows
Best Event Planner: Golden Ocala
Runners-up: Party Time Rentals, Marge Felix
Top Write-In: Making It Matthews
Best Coffee: Symmetry coffee & crepes
Runners-up: Starbuck’s, Chelsea Coffee Co.
Top Write-in: The Gathering Cafe