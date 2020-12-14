2020 Better than the Best Results

Every year keeps getting BETTER.

Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted.

Here are YOUR 2020 Better than the Best results!

Best Photographer: Sarah Miller

Runners-up: Dave Miller, Mark Emery

Best Personal Trainer: Clint Hart

Runners-up: Tyla Kennedy, Traci Rivera

Best Barbecue: Big Lee’s

Runners-up: Sonny’s, Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar

Top Write-In: Artman’s Smokehouse

Best Dressed Male: Lewis Stokes

Runners-up: Ricky DeJesus, E.J. Nieves

Best Dressed Female: Angie Lewis

Runners-up: Evelyn Nussel, Candice Christian

Best Hair Salon: Face the Day Salon & Spa

Runners-up: Hello Gorgeous, Enve @ Salon 209

Top Write-In: Salon Bliss

Best Insurance Agency: Angie Lewis State Farm

Runners-up: Ocala Insurance Agency, Drew Ditty All-State

Top Write-In: Bradshaw State Farm

Best Alternative Wellness: OFMC Wellness

Runners-up: Faithfully Guided Health Center, Absolute Health Ocala

Top Write-In: Pulse Center, Recharge Clinic

Best Assisted Living Facility: Hawthorne Village

Runners-up: The Bridge at Life Care Center, Camelot Chateau

Top Write-In: Bridgewater Park

Best Aesthetician: OFMC Dermatology and Aesthetics Institute

Runners-up: Nirvana Medical Spa, Beyond Skin

Best Service Club: Ocala Shrine Club

Runners-up: Rotary Club, Junior League

Top Write-In: Girl Scouts

Best Retirement Community: On Top of the World

Runners-up: Trilogy, Stone Creek

Top Write-In: SummerGlen

Best Antique Store: White Elephant

Runners-up: Two Sisters, Ole Cracker House

Top Write-In: Ocala Antique Mall and Estates

Best Place to Swim: Rainbow Springs

Runners-up: Juniper Springs, Alexander Springs

Top Write-In: Silver Glen

Best Cave: Ocala Caverns

Runners-up: Scott Springs, Hitchhikers Cave

Top Write-In: Devils’ Den

Best Boutique: Ivy on the Square

Runners-up: Marley Mae Market & Paperie, Pink Hanger

Top Write-In: Serendipity

Best Summer Kids Program: YMCA

Runners-up: Discovery Center, Camp Kiwanis

Top Write-In: Martial Arts Center

Best Attorney: Daniel Hightower

Runners-up: Doc Blanchard, Cannon Law Firm

Top Write-In: Riggins Law Firm

Best Dentist: Ocala Family Dentistry

Runners-up: Chandra Smile Designs, Dr. Quinn Family Dentistry

Top Write-In: Grand Oaks

Best Electrician: Mid-State Electric

Runners-up: Ciraco Electric, Kuhn Electric

Top Write-In: Roam Electric

Best Pediatrics: Ocala Pediatrics

Runners-up: Children’s Health of Ocala, Heart of Florida Medical Center

Top Write-In: Marion Pediatrics

Best Place to Network: Ocala Business Leaders

Runners-up: CEP After Hours, Business Network International

Top Write-In: Hispanic Business Council

Best Lawn Care Professional: A Cut Above Lawn Care

Runners-up: Jason Schmidt Landscaping, Marion Precision & Lawn Care

Top Write-In: Clean Cut Lawn Care

Best Nail Professional: Azulene Day Spa

Runners-up: Face the Day Salon and Spa, Happy Nails Spa and Salon

Top Write-In: Premiere Hair and Nail

Best Food Truck: Big Lee’s BBQ

Runners-up: Smokin Swamp BBQ, Curbside Cuisine

Top Write-In: Charlie’s Pinchos

Best Medical Facility: AdventHealth Ocala

Runners-up: Ocala Family Medical Center, Ocala Regional Medical Center

Top Write-In: Family Care Specialists

Best Chiropractor: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic Center

Runners-up: Pitts Family Chiropractic, Downtown Chiropractic and Wellness

Top Write-In: Stenfield Chiropractic

Best Automotive Repair: Don’s Garage

Runners-up: Patrick’s Auto & Truck Repair, Firestone Complete Auto Care

Top Write-In: Spencer’s

Best Southern Food: Ivy on the Square

Runners-up: Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar, Cracker Barrel

Top Write-In: Brooklyn’s Backyard

Best Radio Personality: Lewis Stokes (K Country)

Runners-up: Hunter & Parker (Wind FM), Jen Ryan (Q92)

Top Write-In: Bob Rose (97.3 The Sky)

Best Commercial Realtor: Van Akin Foxfire

Runners-up: Nolan Galloway II, Philip Glassman Birkshire Hathaway

Top Write-In: Beau Broker

Best Residential Realtor: Roberts Real Estate

Runners-up: Ocala Horse Properties, Carolyn Roberts

Top Write-In: Allie Jara

Best Auto Dealer: DeLuca Toyota

Runners-up: Jenkins Auto, Ford of Ocala

Top Write-In: Automax

Best Caterer: Mojo’s Grill and Catering

Runners-up: 3’s Catering, Brick City Catering

Top Write-In: Pasta Faire

Best Event DJ: DJ Rocket

Runners-up: Just Joel, Joe Ortiz

Top Write-In: Matt Gray

Best Veterinary Facility: Magnolia Animal Hospital

Runners-up: Maricamp Animal Hospital, UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services

Top Write-In: Town and Country

Best Jeweler: Gause & Sons

Runners-up: Lady Jeweler, Silver City

Top Write-In: Kay Jeweler

Best Hotel: Ocala Hilton

Runners-up: Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center

Top Write-In: Marriott

Best Physical Therapy Facility: Strive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

Runners-up: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic, Mid-Florida Physical Therapy

Top Write-In: Alpha Rehabilitation

Best Tattoo: Fat Kat Artistry

Runners-up: Crawling Panther, Tattoo Gallery of Ocala

Top Write-In: Infidels Ink

Best Breakfast: (tie) Scrambles, Darrell’s Diner

Runners-up: First Watch, The Gathering Cafe

Top Write-In: Wolfy’s

Best Gym: The Zone Health and Fitness

Runners-up: Planet Fitness, YMCA

Top Write-In: Healthy Harts

Best Home Builder: Armstrong Homes

Runners-up: Fabian Construction, Boyd

Top Write-In: Straightline

Best Place to Picnic: Sholom Park

Runners-up: Tuscawilla Park, Greenway Trail

Top Write-In: Silver Springs

Best Visual Artist: E.J. Nieves

Runners-up: Teddy Sykes, Melissa Fiorentino

Best Non-Retirement Community Golf Course: Golden Ocala

Runners-up: Country Club of Ocala, Ocala Golf Club, Juliette Falls

Best Retirement Community Golf Course: Trilogy

Runners-up: Stone Creek, Stone Crest

Top Write-In: SummerGlen

Best Bar for Live Music: Bank Street Patio Bar

Runners-up: Pi on Broadway, Charlie Horse

Top Write-In: Black Sheep on Broadway, 100 Proof

Best Place to Order a Cake: Betty Cakes

Runners-up: J Marie Cheesecakes, Stella’s Modern Pantry

Top Write-In: Publix

Best Chef: Randall White (Mark’s Prime)

Runners-up: Patrice Perron (La Cuisine), Tony Deras (Katya Vineyards)

Top Write-In: Loring Felix (Fiery Chef)

Best Thrift Store: White Elephant

Runners-up: The Monkey Cage, The Mustard Seed Collection

Top Write-In: Kids Stuff

Best Bartender: Ben Payne (Pi)

Runners-up: Billy Pickering (Ivy on the Square), Buck Martin (Tipsy Skipper)

Top Write-In: Charlotte Petersen (Oxford Downs)

Best Solo/Duet Act: Jeff Jarrett

Runners-up: Caly & Megan Music, Miranda Madison

Top Write-In: Conrad Marcum

Best Local Band: Shine and the Shakers

Runners-up: Baseline, The States

Top Write-In: Propaganjah

Best Place to Get Pampered: Face the Day Spa

Runners-up: Azulene Day Spa, Massage Envy

Top Write-In: Brick City Spa

Best Dessert: Betty Cakes

Runners-up: Ocala’s Chocolate and Confections, Twistee Treat

Top Write-In: Ms. Steve’s

Best Barbershop: Big Al’s

Runners-up: Roland’s Barbershop, Nick’s

Top Write-In: High Class Barber Spa

Best Family Restaurant: Mojo’s Grill

Runners-up: Brooklyn’s Backyard, Gator’s Dockside

Top Write-In: Pasta Faire

Best Pet Groomer: Doggy Bubbles

Runners-up: Perfect Paws, Prefurred Pet Wash and Grooming

Top Write-In: The Works, Gypsy Groomer, Dog House

Best Place to See A Show: Reilly Arts Center

Runners-up: Marion Theatre, Ocala Civic Theatre

To Write-In: Southeastern Livestock Pavilion

Best Financial Planner: Nick Navetta

Runners-up: Greg Ergle, John Moody

Top Write-In: Phil Olstein, Michael Miller, George Mathis

Best Tacos and Burritos: Las Margueritas

Runners-up: Latinos Y Mas, El Toreo

Top Write-In: MAE Beer & Tapas

Best Place for Romantic Dinner: Ivy on the Square

Runners-up: Mark’s Prime,

La Cuisine, Ipanema

Best Pizza: Brooklyn’s Backyard

Runners-up: Lorito’s Italian Kitchen, Blue Highway

Top Write-In: (tie) Wise Guys, Piesano’s, Formaggio’s

Best Equestrian Event: Horseshows In The Sun

Runners-up: Live Oak International, MCS Horse Shows

Best Event Planner: Golden Ocala

Runners-up: Party Time Rentals, Marge Felix

Top Write-In: Making It Matthews

Best Coffee: Symmetry coffee & crepes

Runners-up: Starbuck’s, Chelsea Coffee Co.

Top Write-in: The Gathering Cafe