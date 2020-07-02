40 Under Forty: Shanta Matthews Pozzuto

Name: Shanta Matthews Pozzuto

Age: 35

Title/Company or main life pursuit: Shanta Matthews Attorney at Law, PLLC

What is your word and why did you choose it? Pivot. Contrary to popular belief, this has nothing to do with Ross from “Friends.” I chose this word because it is critically important to stay grounded, but always be amenable to shifting when necessary.

What aspirations do you have for yourself in the next 40 years? In the next 40 years, I plan to continue to surprise myself, to live intentionally and unapologetically. I will continue to raise good humans, travel the world and love unconditionally.

Favorite way to give back to the community? I mentor for Take Stock in Children, provide pro bono legal services through Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida and am a member of the Junior League of Ocala.

What do you love and/or hate about the Ocala area? I love that I’m surrounded by my family and friends. Ocala is a great place for me and my husband to raise our kids. I love the growth of downtown and am excited to see the city progress.

A few albums and movies you’d bring to a deserted island? I do not own any albums and rarely watch movies. If by some chance there was an internet signal, I would listen to Pure Pop on Apple Radio and watch “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “Married to Medicine,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and Netflix.

You never leave home without: My phone

If you could tell your 16-year-old self one thing? You are doing exactly what you set out to do; I’m proud of you.