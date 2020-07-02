40 Under Forty: Scott King

Name: Scott King

Age: 30

Title/Company or main life pursuit: Superintendent/Robins & Morton

What is your word and why did you chose it? Build. The word ‘build’ embodies progress. ‘Build’ creates a sense of hope for the future, teamwork, growth, and achievement. Whether it is building hospitals, relationships, people or skills, when you build something it creates excitement for the future.

What aspirations do you have for yourself in the next 40 years? I hope to make a lasting impact on the communities we serve as builders. I would love to look back in 40 years and see notable projects that changed the community.

Favorite way to give back to the community? Creating an environment where people can learn skills to better their career prospects. So many people come on to our job site with little experience and learn skills either trade-specific or safety-related that prepare them for future growth in the construction industry.

What do you love and/or hate about the Ocala area? I love seeing the growth in the city. My wife and I like to travel and love the proximity to Florida’s parks, springs, and beaches.

A few albums and movies you’d bring to a deserted island? “Castaway” sounds like the ultimate how-to guide for that situation.

You never leave home without: Apple Watch.

If you could tell your 16-year-old self one thing: Don’t hesitate to take smart risks.

Anything else you’re super passionate about that you’d like to tout: I am training for Ironman 70.3 Waco in October!