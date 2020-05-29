Men of Influence 2020

Jamie Ulmer

Chief Executive Officer | Heart of Florida Health Center

2553 E. Silver Springs Blvd. | 352.732.6599 | www.myhfhc.org

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

I have been in the Healthcare and Public Health industry arena both in the private sector and in the military collectively for almost 32 years. I am a retired United States Army Medical Service Corp Officer with multiple combat tours. While serving in the Armed Forces, I was an Executive/Operations Officer and Director of Human Resources. Since my military career I have served as the Fort Jackson, S.C. Installation Public Health Administrator and the South Carolina State Government Emergency Medical Service for Children Public Health Administrator. Prior to my current position, I was the Chief Operating Officer for a health center in Aiken, S.C.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

The healthcare field has been a lifelong passion of mine that has culminated into many incredible and fulfilling opportunities and experiences for me. I believe everyone deserves high quality healthcare. I have been privileged to be part of extraordinary, mission-driven, and dedicated teams that are accomplishing this vision.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

When my wife, Bethany, and I were looking at the different opportunities that were in front of us, what ultimately drew us to Marion County was the diversity and the beauty of the area. The philanthropic nature of this community is like no other I have ever seen. People give from their heart!

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

As the largest health center in the county that has different locations throughout, we have had to carefully look at all aspects, possibilities, and outcomes of this virus to ensure the safety and well-being of not just our patients, but also our staff. We have had to, as others, look at operations, equipment, and procedures of our nine locations. We also needed to redesign our soon-to-open new building to fit the requirements needed to keep all who enter the building safe. In collaboration with many of the healthcare agencies and organizations in the county we continue to devise plans as information comes out that will most ensure the health and safety of the residents of Marion County.

Favorite way of giving back?

I am on a group of different boards within the community that each within their own right, are looking at better ways to improve Marion County. I feel due to my experience, passion, and dedication this allows me to share my voice to improve not only businesses and the community, but the lives of its residents.

Kevin T. Sheilley

PRESIDENT/CEO | Ocala Chamber & Ecomomic Partnership

310 SE 3rd Street, Ocala | 352.629.8051 OcalaCEP.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

I am a career chamber/economic development professional in my 25th year.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

I truly have the best job in the world! I cannot imagine doing anything else. Through our work, we have the ability to impact thousands of people throughout our community.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

What’s not to love?!? Our community offers the best of all worlds; amazing charm and convenience to whatever one wants and the convenience to major metros and beaches without the downsides.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

I am so extremely proud how the CEP has responded to the needs of the business community throughout this pandemic. We have created tools and resources to assist every business regardless of their CEP partnership. Our new favorite word is pivot and it reflects how we have responded throughout this period.

Favorite way of giving back?

I serve on the Board of two great non-profits (United Way and Kids Central) but love getting to assist others by MCing and assisting events for groups like the Florida Center for the Blind, Interfaith, Project Hope, and Open Arms Village.

Nick Nikkinen

Assistant Property Appraiser | Marion County

501 SE 25th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471 | 352-584-3475 | justpicknick.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

For nearly 30 years I have worked as a real estate appraiser, including 25 years in the assessment field. The Honorable Villie Smith selected me as Assistant Property Appraiser and I consider it an honor and privilege to work for the citizens of Marion County. I have worked in every facet of this business, and my designations include: Florida State-Certified General Appraiser in 1992, Certified Florida Evaluator (CFE), Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS), MAI (roughly equivalent to a “doctorate level” of commercial real estate appraisal), and finally the highest appraisal designation bestowed by the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), the Certified Assessment Evaluator (CAE).

How passionate are you about your work and why?

I am passionate about serving the community and have called Marion County home since marrying “Roz” Vandeven in 2009. After overseeing a real estate staff of 54 in the 4th largest county in Florida, I enjoy the diversity Marion County has to offer, from city life, cultural activities and, of course, the beautiful horse farms.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

Although I love to travel, I also enjoy gatherings around a table allowing me to experiment with my culinary skills. There are so many activities in Marion County to enjoy, from the civic theatre, to the Appleton Museum, to horse shows, to the Reilly Arts Center and everything in between. I love most that there is no reason to be bored, one just needs to be engaged!

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

The pandemic has changed all our lives and we are all more aware of health issues and how connected we are to the world!

Favorite way of giving back?

I joined the Kiwanis Club of Ocala years ago and have served as the Chairman of the Camp Kiwanis Foundation Trustees, Golf Committee Co-Chair, and club photographer. I also serve on the Board of Directors for Interfaith Emergency Services and I am active in my church.

George J. Albright, III

MARION COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

209 S.E. 15th Ave., Ocala,Fla.34471

352-843-1624

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background? 16 years as Marion County Tax Collector. 12 years as Florida State Representative in Tallahassee representing Marion County

How passionate are you about your work and why? We love serving the people of Marion County on a daily basis. You have to earn your wings everyday!

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County? The people are what make Marion County special.

How has your business changed since this pandemic? We closed the office to foot traffic for several weeks, serving the people over the phone, mail and through the internet. We are back open to serve people in person, while following CDC social distancing guidelines. The process is working well.

Favorite way of giving back? The Tax Collector’s Charity Committee raises about $20,000 per year through fundraising events, like our annual car show. We love supporting our local charities.

Dr. David A. Albright

FAMILY PHYSICIAN

David A. Albright, M.D.,P.A

2203 S.E. 3rd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

352-622-2477 | daaone@msn.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

24 years practicing in Ocala as a Board Certified Family Physician.

How passionate are you about your work and why? Very Passionate about my work as a Physician! I feel honored to take care of families and individuals for many years and develop a close relationship with them. I take my role very personally, and it is brings me great joy and satisfaction to help others.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County? I love the people and beauty of the county, and all the resources we have available here. Having been raised in the country, I can appreciate the hard work of those who strive to make this the best place it can be.

How has your business changed since this pandemic? We have had to shut down our office to seeing patients in person for a number of weeks in compliance with the CDC and State of Florida`s recommendations for social distancing during COVID-19. We have remained functioning by telemedicine and telephone contact with our patients through this.

Favorite way of giving back? I enjoy giving back to our community through my church, First Presbyterian Church downtown, as well as to Interfaith, local schools, and in the past, Special Olympics. As a physician. we often take care of the indigent as well as others who cannot pay.

Clay Albright

PRESIDENT/CEO

Clay Albright, Inc.

44 Southeast 1st. Ave. Suite 201, Ocala, FL 34471

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

39 years in the Commercial Real Estate and Development Business. Served 15 years on various boards such as the Chamber, TPO, County P & Z commission in Marion County. Served 10 years on State of Florida Board.

How passionate are you about your work and why? Watching your community grow in a positive but protective way for the future generations is very gratifying to me. Personally knowing that every foundation of every structure that you create will be there for the next 50 years. We are always striving for perfection in bringing new assets to the community to enjoy.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County? Although we are a growing community of over 250,000 residents, it is still an incredibly small town. Every business, every restaurant, every stoplight I am at, I still know someone and am always treated with love and a kiss, a hug, and nowadays a bump of the elbow. I guess it is just part of being raised in the South.

How has your business changed since this pandemic? Essentially we are all in unknown territory. Everyone’s problems in my business rapidly becomes my problem and you have to be compassionate of how each and every household is different. In times like these we all have to help each other out no matter what the personal sacrifice is you are making. I hope we will in every way possible have a stronger sense of who our neighbor is, who our fellow citizen is. Things can always be worse, all you have to do is just look around.

Favorite way of giving back? I prefer to do it quietly to those who are in need and I never a let a day go by with out doing a good deed for someone even if it is just simply opening a door.

Justin Albright

SALES AGENT

Albright Properties

PO Box 725 Ocklawaha, FL 32183

352-427-5301

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

I have been a licensed real estate agent in Marion County since 1996. Through the years I have bought and sold many properties in the area, mainly vacant land and owner financed homes in south Marion County.

How passionate are you about your work and why? I am very passionate about what I do, as it is very rewarding to help local folks find the perfect home to raise their families and enjoy life. I also enjoy knowing that I am carrying on the real estate tradition that my dad started over 40 years ago here in Marion County. It was his passion, and it is mine as well.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County? Being a lifelong resident of Marion County, I appreciate the rich history and traditions of the area, and I love to see our commuity evolve year by year. Ocala/Marion County is a unique community in the fact that we are all neighbors and the folks here always take care of one another, such as how people here have given back during the current pandemic.

How has your business changed since this pandemic? My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by the pandemic here locally. Personally, business has been slower, but the way that I interact with my clients has not changed all that much.

Favorite way of giving back? I currently serve as Chairman of the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District. Being involved in the organization is one of my passions, as we deal with water quality issues, helping local farmers through cost share programs, as well as participate with local schools with our contests and scholarships.

Jerry Glassman

Security Land Holding Company

352-237-1186

How many years experience in

your industry?

51 years

How passionate are you about your work and why?

The development that we did in Ocala was a lot different than the other things we did around the state. In Ocala, we put in a complete area and put in roads, sewer and water, developed the community, put in parks because there was more land here and it was more of an overall development. In other places, we just did a small housing project, an apartment building, just one thing on one piece of land. In Ocala, we had a much bigger presence, and when I was developing here, there were very few people doing what I was doing. It was a smaller community, it was harder to bring people here, we had a small population, and we didn’t meet the requirements of businesses in density. The population was too small. Over a period of time, we brought in a lot of different users. A lot of it was due to the fact that the mall was built here, and that I-75 was a super exit. A lot of our properties were right next to I-75 that we developed. And of course Highway 200, going to 484, developed around 200 and 484 and the middle. Commercially, it took a long time, but now it’s developing all the way down the road.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

I love the country feel of the land. The horse farm community gives it a great presence. It’s delightful living in this county with great weather and lots of outdoor activities. You have parks, great springs, you have Rainbow Springs, Silver Springs, Scott Springs, Alexander Springs, Orange Springs, we’ve kayaked and canoed on all of these different places around the county. You don’t have to go too far to have a really great time. And of course, the horse community, and what’s happening now with the World Equestrian Center, it’s going to become the international place to become involved with horses. The future looks great and the community’s been growing. We have a lot of great people moving in here, making it a much stronger place. I’m very proud of it.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

It stopped. People are planning to do things in the future, and they’re starting to work on this and that. Some of the houses are starting to sell again. It’s slowly coming back. It’s not going to come back over night. And you have to hope that we don’t get a second phase of this virus.

Favorite way of giving back?

We’ve always supported the college, United Way, the Humane Society, the Ocala/Marion County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center.

Tom James

Director of Networking & Partner Services | Ocala Chamber & Ecomomic Partnership

310 SE 3rd Street, Ocala | 352.629.8051 OcalaCEP.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

Joining my hometown Chamber & Economic Partnership upon returning to Ocala seven years ago was a seamless integration. I had worked in television as a sportscaster (and later in sales for Sun Broadcasting) in Virginia and South Florida. In so many ways, those experiences helped prepare me to be part of this transformative team at the CEP.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

The engine room for me is being a link in the chain that furthers Ocala and brings to light all the incredible things that make it charming and unique. I could not have scripted a more perfect position for myself than the one I currently hold. In many ways, it’s a dream come true.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

Two things: 1) Ocala is brave. Throughout it’s 150 plus years, we have always been home to visionaries. In the new millennium, we are moving forward with wise, efficient growth that will make Ocala thrive for generations to come. 2) Elbow room… the open spaces… the way breezes slice through the oaks in Ocala. Go ahead and travel the globe, but you won’t find an equivalent anywhere.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

The CEP touts itself as “the one-stop shop for the business community.” We’ve connected thousands of businesses to resources for applying for loans, supplied information on job openings, and have hosted key webinars focused on information that will help during the pandemic.

Favorite way of giving back?

Supporting the United Way. It’s in my blood. My mom (Toni James) was our United Way President for 30 plus years. I firmly believe her example of tireless perseverance and innovative spirit to move charitable giving forward helped pave the road for the overwhelming generosity Ocala’s warm-hearted citizen’s exhibit now every single day.

Randy Woodruff, CPA, CFE

Suncoast CPA Group PLLC

(352) 596-2883 | suncoastcpagroup.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

I have been helping clients with their tax, accounting and financial needs for 26 years.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

I am very passionate about my work. I really enjoy providing guidance to clients and helping them make tax and financial decisions.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

All the amenities of a midsize Florida city, combined with the rural feel provided by the Ocala national forest and the large equestrian farms.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

My business has not changed all that much due to the pandemic. We are considered an essential service, and have remained open to help our clients during these tough economic times.

Favorite way of giving back?

Due to my tax and financial background, I am asked to serve on the Board of Directors of various community organizations ranging from chambers of commerce, other trade associations, hospitals and banks.

Edwin A. “Trip” Green, III

Partner/Shareholder | Blanchard, Merriam, Adel, Kirkland & Green, P.A.

4 SE Broadway, Ocala, Florida 34471 | (352) 732-7218 | www.bmaklaw.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

20 years. I have a background in commercial litigation, personal injury, and trust and estate litigation.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

Most days I enjoy what I do. I get a great deal of satisfaction out of helping people and take my role as counselor and advocate very seriously.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

Small town feel where most people know one another, but it is big enough that there is plenty of economic opportunity.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

It hasn’t.

Favorite way of giving back?

Raising money to help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Philip Glassman

Real Estate Sales

743 E. Fort King Street, Ocala, FL 3471 | 813-727-7657 | philip@ocalamagazine.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

I got my real estate license the day I turned 18 and I’ve been doing real estate sales and development with my family ever since. I bought Ocala Magazine in October of 2018 and have been loving this business as the Publisher and Editor in Chief ever since.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

Very passionate! I don’t do anything in any business that I’m not passionate about. I love to take a lead all the way through to a closing. It is extremely rewarding, as is taking a raw piece of land and developing it with a national AAA Credit tenant. On the magazine front, we are able to help so many people through the charity work of giving the amazing charities that are here in Marion County and the people behind them a voice to let this region know of their accomplishments through their hard work.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

The thing I love most about Marion County is the people who make the community and who are the backbone of this area. I’ve always had a love for horses. Actually, my name Philip means “the lover of horses.” Ever since my family moved up here from Miami to our farm in Romeo, I have always been deeply connected with horses. I also love the Granddaddy Oak trees in this area.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

The real estate business has not really been affected by the pandemic. It has, however, completely gotten me out of the bar and night club business — which has been a blessing in disguise. Regarding the magazine, it brought a tremendous shift in our business model. We went from distributing all of our magazines through local businesses to mailing thousands of magazines to our readership, increasing the free subscriptions each month until everyone is able to go out and pick up a copy again.

Favorite way of giving back?

Highlighting a charity each month through Ocala Magazine in my publisher’s letter. Pinpointing people in the community who are making major changes for underprivileged people.

Ronald W. Wetherington

SOCIAL EDITOR | Ocala Magazine

743 E. Fort King Street, Ocala, FL 34471 | Ron@ocalamagazine.com

How many years experience in your industry and what’s your background?

Early in my career, I started as a society columnist in Miami and worked at several different publications. Being a society columnist was my avocation. My vocation was being licensed as a realtor associate for a long time concentrating on commercial property such as apartment buildings.

How passionate are you about your work and why?

As social editor at OM, it has been my passion to always promote various charities. The good works that these charities do deserves promotion by all of us.

What do you love most about Ocala/Marion County?

I love the big city opportunities yet there is a small-town ambiance. Ocala/Marion County is beautiful with moss-draped oaks and scenic roads through horse county.

How has your business changed since this pandemic?

As social editor for OM, there are, as of now, no charity events to attend since they all have been cancelled. On the chance that there is a charity event in the future to attend, I have tailored shirts with matching face masks.

Favorite way of giving back?

I love attending charity events for my column. Over the years, I have featured various charities such as Royal Dames for Cancer Research, American Heart Association, Stirrups ‘N Strides, Kimberly House, Marion Senior Services and many more.