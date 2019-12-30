Unparalleled Excellence

By Ben Baugh

The family-owned and operated business, opened its doors in 2017 and became a full restaurant in 2018, transforming into a place where the emphasis is on excellence. The smiling faces of Dr. Wine, Mama Sokol, Katya and Chef Tony, who were recently married, offer a warm and welcoming presence.

Katya’s Vineyards is conveniently located in downtown Ocala, on the square, allowing its patrons to experience the finer things the city has to offer, adding to the restaurant’s allure and appeal. However, its Katya’s incredibly deep volume of select wines providing patrons with a variety of options to choose from.

The dining establishment takes its name from the owner’s daughter, Katya, whose smile is as radiant as the ambiance that can be found while enjoying a glass of wine, and the food is as pure as the meaning of the restaurant’s name, offering only the best in cuisine.

Variety is the spice of life, and that couldn’t be any more apparent at Katya’s Vineyards, a place where the menu changes on a weekly basis, allowing the customer to sample the best that the world has to offer.

However, the locally made wines give the restaurant a unique character, one that resonates with the patron, awakening all of their senses, with a deep variety of hybrid grapes and a wine list featuring more than 100 plus wines that would leave even the most experienced oenophile with a favorable impression, and have them coming back for more.

But it’s not just the wine that has people talking; it’s the dining and ambiance that sets Katya apart from the competition. Diners will delight in the high end, fresh and specialty ingredients. It’s that global presence and its distinctive flavor that make Katya an absolute must, Japanese KOBE wagyu, beluga caviar, truffles and saffron work their magic in tantalizing your taste buds.

Casual dress is acceptable in the lounge area, and business casual to formal dress are required for dining and wine tasting in the library and cellar.

For those wanting to experience the best Ocala has to offer, reservations are highly recommended.

And the atmosphere is nonpareil, with savory cuisine, wine aged to perfection, and on certain nights, Katya’s Vineyards comes alive with the sounds of soft jazz, see Facebook for the entertainment schedule.

Katya’s Vineyards offers classic dining, a commitment to excellence and a cuisine that’s a culinary dream.

Make your dining experience a memorable one, by sampling the globe’s finest wines and the best grapes local vineyards have to offer. You only live once, and you can’t deny yourself the opportunity to enjoy the most sumptuous, savory and delectable cuisine, in an atmosphere’s whose embrace is as warm as the smile on the faces that will greet you, when you make your way into a world that places an emphasis on the patron and understands the meaning of the word excellence.

Katya’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is available for private events. Katya’s Vineyards is located at 101 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ste. 102, Ocala, FL 34470.